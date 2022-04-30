Mino Raiola death: Dutch-Italian Football agent Mino Raiola don die age 54

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mino Raiola clients included Sweden and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Mino Raiola, di agent wey represent some ogbonge footballers, don die at di age of 54 on Saturday.

Di Dutch-Italian list of players include Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Raiola na also president of di Football Forum, wey dey represent leading agents and dia players.

"We go miss im presence forever," di Raiola family tok for statement.

Dem say: "Wit infinite sorrow, we dey announcing di passing of di most caring and amazing football agent wey live ever.

"Mino bin fight until di end wit di same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino make us proud and u no ever realise am.

"Mino bin touch so many lives wit im work and write a new chapter in di history of modern football."

Di statement add say: "Mino mission of making football a better place for players go continue wit di same passion.