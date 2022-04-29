Arsenal, Manchester United latest transfer news: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

50 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal don register interest to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Tori be say Arsenal dey ready upto 45million pounds to sign di England star. (Football Insider)

Derby manager Wayne Rooney na Burnley top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun)

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wan sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United don also indicate to Napoli dem dey willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, wey im contract go finish in 2023, want wage increase plus two years new contract. Di 33-year-old Poland international don dey linked wit move to Barcelona. (Marca)

Liverpool dey consider summer move to sign Monaco 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Mail)

Real Madrid wan sign Tchouameni and bring in 29-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, wey im contract wit Manchester United runs out in the summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan)

Tottenham go listen to offers for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25, Tori be say one Spanish club get interest in am. (Football Insider)

Manchester United don receive invite to bid for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace dey consider loan move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Di 24-year-old come from Crystal Palace youth team and make 42 first-team appearances. (Athletic)

Southampton no go listen to offers for 27-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, wey believe dey say im dey enta di eye of Newcastle United and Tottenham. (Mail)

Napoli don decide say dem no go sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on permanent deal. Di 24-year-old don dey on loan deal for Napoli since January but don make only one league appearancee. (Calciomercato, via Sun)

West Ham and Aston Villa dey among teams wey wan sign Columbia midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, from Qatar side Al Rayyan. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, don dey linked with move to Aston Villa. (Tum Spor - in Turkish)

Aberdeen don permit Leeds United to speak to 18-years-old Scotland right back Calvin Ramsay. (Football Insider)

Norwich boss Dean Smith wan sign Aston Villa 20-year-old English striker Cameron Archer, wey dey on loan for Preston. (TeamTalk)