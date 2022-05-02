Fifa fine Nigeria plus over Abuja stadium invasion by fans during World Cup Qualifier

2 May 2022

World football body Fifa don fine Nigeria 150,000 Swiss Francs sake of di pitch invasion wey happun for dia World Cup qualification match against Ghana for Moshood Abiola Stadium for Abuja.

Di Super Eagles bin host di Black Stars for di return leg of dia play off match after di first leg finish 0-0 for Kumasi.

Fifa also hand Nigeria one-match ban wey go see dem play without spectators.

Ghana draw 1-1 wit Nigeria come qualify ahead of dia West African rival to play for di 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar on away goal rule.

After di final whistle some fans vex enta pitch spoil and begin behave anyhow.

Na afta dat incidence wey make Fifa punish Nigeria football federation.

Fifa announce di punishment for dia latest disciplinary report wey dem publish on Monday and give dia reasons.

Di football joinbodi say dem no "implement existing safety rules, plus dem fail to ensure law and order for di stadium, field invasion and fans throw objects."

Moshood Abiola national stadium destroy - Wetin happen?

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di tins fans destroy for di Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

Abuja National Stadium get 60,000 seater capacity, but fans and spectators wey show face for Nigeria vs Ghana match fit pass dat number.

Dis na sake of say evriwia full and some pipo sitdown for staircase and while some even stand in front of di press area..

Di fans wey come to watch di match become disappointed afta dem cheer di Supers Eagles from di first half.

Shortly afta di game, as di Nigerian players dey enter inside di locker room, some angry fans begin stone dem with plastic water bottles.

Dem stone dem empty can drinks, some of dem say;

"We dey vex as we use our money buy ticket, pay transport come stadium to come watch dis yeye match, dis Super Eagles no play well at all, we dey vex."

Few minutes later some fans run enta di pitch.

BBC Pidgin wey tanda for di stadium for live commentary seesay for di first few minutes wey fans run inside di pitch dem bin no dey violent, dem neva start to destroy tins.

From wetin BBC Pidgin tori pipo use eyes see, some of di fans bin dey snap pictures for di new pitch.

Dem pose for di goal post area, inside di net and for di technical crew stand.

Wetin we call dis foto, Stadium police fire teargas to pursue angry fans wey encroach di pitch

As di crowd for di pitch encroachment begin dey increase, one security personnel spray tear gas, na dat time di real commotion start.

Pipo wey dey di pitch begin run for safety, na dat moment di angry fans start to destroy tins.

BBC Pidgin tori pipo see as dem tear di net for one of di goal post and how dem begin destroy di technical crew and substitute bench.