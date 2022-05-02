Champions League: Prediction for Villareal vs Liverpool semi-final match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sadio Mane score for di first leg for Anfield

Villarreal go meet Liverpool for di second leg of dia Uefa Champions League semi-final match on Tuesday.

For di first leg for Anfield di Reds beat di Yellow Submarines 2-0 wit own goal from Estupinan and goal from Sadio Mane.

Moral high for Jurgen Klopp team wey still dey eye di quadruple dis season.

Di winner of dis game go play either Manchester City or Real Madrid for di final wey go happun for Stade de France for Paris.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di game.

Villarreal vs Liverpool Prediction

"Villareal don give many teams tough time dis season for Champions League," football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide tok

"But injuries affect di Yellow Submarines for di worst possible time, and dem offer almost nothing for di first leg defeat for Anfield.

"Liverpool dey go into di second leg wit a refreshed side and dey look almost unstoppable and suppose book dia place for di final wit ease," e add.

Prediction: 0-2 (Agg: 0-4)

Form guide

Villarreal

Form (all competitions, di most recent first): LLWWDDW

Wia dem dey for table: 7th for Spanish Liga

Liverpool

Form (all competitions, di most recent first): WWWWWDD

Wia dem dey for table: 2nd for Premier League.

Liverpool also don reach dis season FA Cup final and na dem win di League Cup.

Villareal vs Liverpool kick-off time

Di Champions League game go shele by 8:00pm (WAT) on Tuesday May 3, 2022.

And na for Estadio de la Cerámica, stadium for Villarreal dem go play di second leg.

Where to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Television for Nigeria and Ghana.

Wetin di coaches tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Unai Emery, Villarreal manager

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach tell Uefa: "Our home form good. Starting di game 2-0 behind get as e be. We go try to create situations for di game to allow us to come close to equalising.

"Di removal of di away goals rule benefits us. Di home factor bin dey key for Liverpool but we manage to defend well and avoid to give dem more of an advantage.

"We dey highly gingered to play our game. We want to enjoy dis moment wit our fans."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach tell Uefa: "We go need to dey ready to play a top game because dem go come for us wit high press and try to play much more football than we bin allow dem for di first leg.

"Unai go try to adapt a few tins to our style.