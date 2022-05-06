Arsenal sign new deals wit managers Mikel Arteta, Jonas Eidevall

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Arsenal men manager Mikel Arteta, and women manager Jonas Eidevall don sign new contracts wit di club.

Arteta sign contract to extend im stay for di club reach di end of di 2024/2025 season.

"I dey excited, grateful and really, really happy today," di Arsenal boss tok.

Arsenal on Friday break di news of di unique double signing wey happun for Emirate Stadium for dia website.

Di Gunners boss say im plan now na to take di club to di next level so dem go compete wit well wit top teams.

"We want to take di club to di next level and to compete wit di top teams. In order to do dat, we gatz to dey play for champins league," im tok.

Jonas Eidevall wey join di club form Swedish side Rosengard last summer, sign contract wit di club wey go reach di end of di 2023/24 season.

Eidevall dey sign di new deal afta impressive first season for London, wia im take di Women Super League title challenge all di way to di final weekend.