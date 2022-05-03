Villareal vs Liverpool live stream: Coquelin and Boulaye equalise crucial Champions League semi-final second leg

Liverpool go hope to book dia place for dia third Champions League final in five years.

For dis to dey possible, dem go need to finish di job for Spain against Villareal wey dem bin beat 2-0 for di first leg.

Di Spanish side go welcome di 2019 Uefa Champions League champions to di Estadio de la Cerámica today by 8pm (WAT).

Before tonight game Villareal coach, Unai Emery say dem go bank on dia "home form good" as "starting di game 2-0 behind get as e be." Im say dem "go try to create situations for di game to allow us [Villareal] to come close to equalising."

Jurgen Klopp say Liverpool go need to "dey ready to suffer" for tonight Champions League semi-final second leg despite dia two-goal advantage.

First half

1 mins - Liverpool don start dis second-leg.

2 mins - Gerard Moreno handle di ball, referee blow for foul.

3 mins - Goal for Villareal Boulaye Dia don score im first goal for di Champions League.

Di Senegal forward tap in Etienne Capou cutback to open di scoring. Villareal 1-0 Liverpool (1-2 on aggregate).

7 mins - Liverpool players look like say dem no expect dat early goal. Dem still dey lead but di game now don tie wrapper.

10 mins - Andy Robertson send in freekick into di box, di cross hit Jota leg go out for Villareal goalkick.

12 mins - Dani Parejo! Di Spanish side go close to scoring di scond goal but di midfielder shot just go wide.

14 mins - Thiago try im luck from just outside di penalty box, goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli just stand watch as di ball go over.

17 mins - Naby Keita try to draw di english side back into di game wit outside shot wey go out for goalkick.

22 mins - Moreno receive Capoue pass and try to break into attack but di flag don go up for offside wen im try to find Dia.

25 mins - Liverpool dey yet to get shot on target for dis second-leg as dem dey struggle to hold onto di ball.

Ball Possession - Villareal 55%, Liverpool 45%.

30 mins - Van Dijk no dey happy afta referee blow im whistle say im foul Villareal player.

Parejo send di freekick in, Alisson catch comfortably.

35 mins - Both teams dey find am difficult to create any meaningful chance as di game don go quiet for dat area.

38 mins - Villareal want penalty afta Lo Celso run into Alisson. Di Argentine dey down as im teammates ask di referee to check VAR.

Di referee Danny Makkelie blow for corner instead. Di corner from Parejo no produce anytin.

40 mins Villareal score second goal Francis Coquelin don equalise di tie as im head di Spanish side level. 2-2 on aggregate.

42 mins - Liverpool forward Jota shoot towards goal but Albiol block im shot.

Villareal vs Liverpool lineup

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso, Moreno, Dia.

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Mandi, Aurier, Iborra, Trigueros, Pedraza, Alcacer, Chukwueze, Pena, Gomez.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Jota, Mane, Salah.