Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League semi-final prediction, possible line up and kick off time

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Real Madrid and Manchester City go face each oda for di second leg of di Champions League semi-final match on Wednesday for Spain.

For di first leg for England Pep Guardiola City win di game 4-3 wit goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

While Karim Benzema and Vincius Jr score di goals for di visitors.

Dis season Uefa cancel di away goals rule and make some changes for di competition.

If di tie dey level afta di second leg, di game go go into extra time and penalty shoot-out if necessary, irrespective of di number of away goals a team don score.

Real Madrid vs Man City Prediction

Ahead of dis big game for Spain, BBC Pidgin tok wit Football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide and dis na wetin e yarn.

"Manchester City go feel confident from dia win for di first leg, but Real Madrid go dey gingered afta dem beat Espanyol 4-0 for weekend to secure di La Liga title wit four matches to go," Bola tok.

"Dis game go dey very tactical. Man City go do enough to retain dia lead and qualify for a second consecutive Champions League final."

Prediction: 2-2 (Agg: 5-6)

Possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Man. City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Real Madrid vs Man City kick-off time

Di Champions League game go shele by 8:00pm (WAT) on Wednesday May 4, 2022.

And na for Santiago Bernabéu, stadium for Madrid, dem go play di second leg.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Television for Nigeria and Ghana.

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form all competitions, di most recent first: WLWWLWW

Wia dem dey for table: Spanish Liga champions

Man City

Form all competitions, di most recent first: WWWWLDD

Where dem dey for table: First for Premier League

Wetin di coaches tok

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach tell Uefa say: "Tomorrow we go see a great game between two great teams wit great players.

Whenever you play Champions League semi-final, no be sometin you fit do from heart and motivation alone. Na important component, but e no dey enough.

Individual aspects dey, na combination of circumstances e dey take to win Champions League.

If we win tomorrow, no be because we dey motivated or di magical atmosphere, na because of our collective commitment and di individual qualities of our players."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach tell Uefa say: "Probably, we need to do better [dan di first leg] but we fit play worse pass wetin we bin play and win. We no fit deny say my assessment dey right. Nobody know.