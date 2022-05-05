Champions League final: Manchester City Football Club UCL match heartbreak history

51 minutes wey don pass

Uefa Champions League 2022 final go happun without Manchester City.

E no longer be news say na Spanish giants Real Madrid go play dis year UCL final against Liverpool instead of Manchester City.

Sadly, di Citizens lose 3-1 for Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday.

Dis na di latest heartbreak wey City and dia fans dey suffer in di last six years wey dem dey really push to clinch di biggest European football prize.

Below na di six times wey City suffer real heartbreak as dem try to lift di European Champions trophy.

City coss to Chelsea for final (2021)

For City and dia fans no heartbreak reach di 2021 Uefa Champions League final.

Dem really try to reach dis final eliminating di likes of Real Madrid and PSG only to fall short against Chelsea.

According to some analysts wetin really make City lose dis game 1-0 na because of how manager Pep Guardiola make slight changes to im team on final day.

Manchester City quarter final loss to Tottenham (2019)

Even though dis match end 4-4 on aggregate Spurs eliminate City.

Na because di away goal rule still dey active at di time.

Many pipo expect Man City to win dis tie because dem dey really fly when di match happun.

As e be say dem win 13 out of di 14 matches wey dem play for English Premier League wey dem dey lead.

Dat expectation na wetin make City fans dey heartbroken after final whistle when Mauricio Pochettino team, Tottenham, comot dem from di champions league.

Quarter final loss to Liverpool (2018)

Inside di last couple of years if e get one team wey dey really disturb City for England dat team na Liverpool.

And for 2018 na dem eliminate di citizens from di UCL after dem wallop dem 5-1 for two legs.

Apart from di heartbreak Man City suffer dat day di fact say di referee give dia manager red card after e protest disallowed goal add extra wound for dem.

Manchester City round of 16 loss to Monaco (2017)

Dis na tie wey many pipo expect City to overcome even though na during dat time dia stock for Champions League begin rise.

And na di first champions league journey wey manager Guardiola do with City.

But na Monaco prove to be dia bus stop for di tournament after dem play 6-6 on aggregate with di French team and out on away goals.

Man City quarter final loss to Lyon (2020)

During di covid 19 global pandemic na dis season take place.

And di match happun for neutral ground as many kontris dey on lockdown at di time.

Regarding dis particular heartbreak some analysts say wetin kill City na say dem no show Lyon enough respect.

Dis be even though na dem eliminate di mighty Juventus for round of 16.

Instead of di usual two legs na one leg happun for dis particular game and na Lyon win am 3-1 to qualify to semis.

Champions League Semi final loss to Real Madrid (2022)

Latest loss on Wednesday go pain Man City and dia fans for a long time.

Dis na sake of how dem really dominate dia game and deserve to qualify according to some analysts.

After winning di first leg 4-3 some pipo expect City to also win di second leg for Spain.

But no be wetin happun be dat as late goals see Real Madrid win di whole tie 6-5 on aggregate.

Thereby eliminating City and becoming di team to face Liverpool for di final later this month.