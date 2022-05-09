Godwin Emiefele: Court refuse CBN Govnor to remain for office seek elective post

Federal High Court for Abuja don deny di request of Nigeria Central Bank Governor to remain in office seek elective post.

Godwin Emefiele, bin go court to stop di Independent National Electoral Commission and Attorney General of di Federation move, to prevent am to pursue im 2023 presidential ambition.

Dis dey come afta some groups bin buy nomination forms of di ruling All Progressives Congress Party for di CBN govnor.

Emiefele lawyer Mike Ozekhome bin tell di court say e fit contest for di position of President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria and still dey im position as di CBN Governor.

Ozekhome say Section 84 (12) of di new Electoral Act as amended, 2022 no affect am, e be public servant and no be political appointee.

E bin argue one exparte motion wey dem file sake of how urgent di matter be, im counsel note say Oga Emiefele dey dilemma and no know di step im go take.

Oga Ozekhome bin urge di court to issue one interim order wey stop di INEC and di Attorney General of the Federation to disqualify am from participating in di primary election of di political party wey e like.

E bin pray one order of di court wey direct di defendants to maintain status, till dem go determine di suit.

Wetin di Judge tok

For inside one short ruling Justice Ahmed Mohammed bin rule say im go rather order INEC and di AGF to appear.

Di judge say im wan dem to tok dia side of di case of instead make im grant di CBN governor request.

Oga Ozekhome bin follow journalist tok , e say di court gatz urgently interpret di sections of di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, as e dey amended, concerning di mata.

Godwin Emiefele APC presidential ambition - How di mata take start

On Friday May 6 tori bin fly say one coalition group bin buy Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for di Presidential Primary of di All Progressives Congress for Oga Emefiele.

Di Primary election of di APC go shelle for 29 and 30 May for Abuja.

Many Ogbonge Nigerians and lawyers don call for di sack and resignation of Godwin Emefiele since tori say im buy presidential nomination form bin enter.

For di sitting on Monday, Oga Ozekhome bin argue say by Wednesday May 11, di timeline to collect expression of interest form for di presidential poll go expire.

APC 2023 election timetable

Di APC say dem go begin sell nomination and expression of interest forms for various elective offices from Saturday April 23, 2022.

Dis na according to document wey Sulaiman Arugungu, di National organizing secretary of di bring out.

"In accordance wit di provision of di Electoral Act and di timetable of di Independent national electoral commission (Inec) APC hereby release timetable.

"And schedule of activities for di conduct of di 2023 general elections," Argungu tok.

APC say di primary election for governorship position go hold on 18 May, 2022.

While state houses of assembly go hold on 20 May, 2022.

Di ruling party house of representatives primary go hold for 22 May and 24 May for Senate primary.

Di party go end di process on 30 May wen dem go hold convention for presidential primaries.

APC nomination form price list

House of Assembly - N2 million

House of Reps - N10 Million

Senate - N20 million

Governorship - N50 million

Presidential - N100 million

"Forms for female aspirants and pipo wey dey live wit disability na free." APC add.