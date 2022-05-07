Todd Boehly Chelsea new owner: Profile of Todd Boehly wey go buy Chelsea from Abramovich

Chelsea don agree terms to sell di football club for £4.25bn ($5.2bn) to a group of companies wey Todd Boehly lead.

Todd Boehly co-owner of di LA Dodgers baseball team and own stake for three sports teams for Los Angeles, America.

Chelsea Football Club confam di sale on Saturday morning inside statement.

Authorities put di club up for sale before dem sanction di former owner Roman Abramovich.

Na for im alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following di invasion of Ukraine, make UK punish Abramovich.

Di Chelsea statement add say di new owners go pay £2.5bn for di club shares.

Di money go dey transferred into a frozen bank account dem go donate to charity.

Di consortium - led by Boehly as well as Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss - go also provide £1.75bn to invest in di Premier League club.

Dis go include "investments in Stamford Bridge, di academy, di women's team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for di Chelsea Foundation".

For statement, Chelsea say di sale dey expected to complete in late May.

Di takeover go require approval from di English football authorities and di UK goment.

Chelsea dey operate under a special licence from di UK government wey go end on 31 May, but last month, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries say di club dey on "borrowed time" to complete di sale.

Any sale fit only get find approval of di bidder through di Premier League owners' and directors' test.

So BBC Pidgin gada sharp profile of Todd Boehly wey Chelsea agree to be dia new owner.

Who be Todd Boehly?

Boehly, na American investor and businessman, and get a reported net worth of $4.5bn (£3.6bn), according to Forbes.

Im na part owner of di Dodgers - one US baseball franchise - and US women's basketball outfit di Los Angeles Sparks.

E also get stake for di renowned LA Lakers NBA franchise.

Im consortium also include American PR executive Barbara Charone, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein and British journalist Daniel Finkelstein.

Before Boehly buy Chelsea - How tins be?

Oda consortiums wey bin get interest to buy Chelsea dey headed by Sir Martin Broughton and di co-owner of Boston Celtics, Stephen Pagliuca.

Di mediators tell dem for late April say dia bids dey unsuccessful.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe - majority shareholder of chemical group Ineos - make late offer, but e enta on 29 April, several weeks beyond di initial deadline for bids of 18 March.

Dem dismiss Ratcliffe bid but on 4 May e tok say im "no go give up".

On Thursday, Abramovich say im no tok say make dem repay im £1.5bn loan to Chelsea wen dem sell di club.