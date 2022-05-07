Liverpool vs Tottenham match preview, kick off time, head-to-head and team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di battle of who go win di 2021\2022 Premier League title dis season go kontinu dis evening for Anfield.

Di mata be like two Horse race as Liverpool and Manchester City no dey allow each oda breath.

Manchester City use only one point pass Liverpool for di table and today match with Liverpool and Tottenham fit remove dem from di number one position.

Dis na one of di reasons why dis match dey very important for Liverpool, sake of say Manchester City go dey use corner eye dey monitor di match too.

Di match go kickoff around 7:45pm Nigerian time and we tanda hia to bring una Live updates.

Team Tori

Liverpool still dey monitor Roberto Firmino wey get foot problem.

Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz fit start di match afta dem sit down for bench against Villarreal for di Champions League match wey Liverpool come from back win.

For Tottenham side, Sergio Reguilon no go play sake of groin issue and Oga Antonio Conte neva dey sure if di Spaniard go fit play match again dis season.

Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga dem no go play too sake of injury wey don comot dem from playing dis season again.

Head-to-head

Liverpool don lose one of dia past 18 Premier League matches wit Tottenham dem win 12, draw 5

Tottenham end di run of seven consecutive defeats against Liverpool for all competitions afta two of dem play 2-2 draw last December.

As e be so, Liverpool and Tottenham don get a total of 23 penalties for Premier League matches between dem, na dia own plenti pass any oda fixture.

Di total of 170 goals na im be di second highest for di history of di competition.

E neva finish o!, Liverpool don win 12 league wins for dia stadium ‘Anfield’ back to back to back.

Den neva beat dem for 21 big matches wey dem play for dia house, dem score 52 goals and na only 9 goald dia opponents fit score dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Liverpool

Di Reds don win each of dia last five Premier League home matches and dia opponents no score dem - dis na a pattern of improvement wit eight-match run between October 2005 and January 2006.

Dem don get 40 points from di last available 42.

Na only dia 2-2 draw against Manchester City for April na im dem no win. Liverpool don keep 11 clean sheets inside 14 games.

Di Merseysiders do score 139 goals for 57 games in all competitions inside dis 2021-22 season, di highest total for one season for di history of di club.

Goalkeeper Alisson fit record dia 21st Premier League clean sheet of di season today- di only goalkeeper to keep more dan 21 for one campaign na former Chelsea Goalkeeper Petr Cech, wit 24 for di 2004-2005 season.

Mohamed Salah don ready to play im 250th game for all competitions for Liverpool.

Salah next Premier League goal go be im 118th for Liverpool dis go make am equal Michael Owen record for di club.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fit become di fifth club to record 500 Premier League wins, following Manchester United (703), Arsenal (617), Chelsea (616) and Liverpool (606).

Spurs don score plenti goals for 11 of dia past 16 league games, but dem no score for di next five matches.

Tottenham dey hope to keep clean sheet today for dia fourth consecutive Premier League away match, wey go equal dia club record.

Top striker Harry Kane don get hand for 9 goals inside 13 league appearances against Liverpool, e score 7 come assist 2.

In case Son Heung-min score for Anfield today, im go be di second Tottenham player to net 20 Premier League goals inside one season wey none of di goals be penalty. being penalties, na Gareth Bale do am for 2012-13 season.