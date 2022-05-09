Transfer news: Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund star fit move next week to Man City

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Haaland don score 92 league goals for 121 appearances

Erling Haaland summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City fit dey confirmed next week.

Dis na according to separate sources wey tell BBC Sport.

Sources tell BBC say dem don agree di £63m transfer for di Norwegian, and dem go soon announce am for Germany.

City no gree respond to di widespread reports.

Privately dem say na done deal - although dia definition of 'done' fit dey different to tori pipo.

Dis na onto di fine detail wey dey involved for dis kain big-cash moves.

Tori be say dem don agree on parts of di transfer virtually, City only need to trigger di clause to activate di transfer.

Di transfer go be one of di biggest dis summer.

Sports agent Mino Raiola bin dey involved in di discussions before im death.

Now Raiola associates don take charge of di process to conclude am.

Manchester City need striker?

Even though City dey very close to a second successive Premier League title wey dem achieve without a striker, Guardiola don always tok about im wish to get one.

City bin try hard to get Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy no gree sell am.

And, wit two years left for Kane contract, Haaland deal dey easier to conclude sake of im release clause.

Erling Haaland stats

At 21 years old Haaland statistics mad, e don score 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.