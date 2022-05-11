Genevieve Nnaji post first video afta she remove everitin from her Instagram page

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian award winning actress, Genevieve Nnaji don post one video on her Instagram Stories afta she comot all her posts on di platform.

Di video wey she post for dia bin show her as she bin dey paint, with caption on di video wey she tag, "#mindfulness".

She bin make headlines wen she first unfollow every pesin she bin dey follow for Instagram, wia she get 8.5 million followers, for January dis year.

For March, di Lionheart director bin enta news afta one IG story wey she make about mental health wia she say "Mental health dey more spiritual dan physical. Rededicate your life to di God wey you dey serve. Get rebaptized!"

Meanwhile, Genevieve neva post for for her Facebook page since October last year while her last post for Twitter na from January, 2022.

Who be Genevieve Nnaji?

Wia dis foto come from, Genevieve Nnaji/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Genevieve Nnaji for di set of Lionheart

Genevieve Nnaji, na one of di most popular actress for Nollywood.

She start her acting career at di age of eight wen she act for di popular TV show Ripples.

So far, she don act for more dan 80 feems for her career.

She don act for some big feems for Nigeria, like Ijé: Di Journey, Tango With Me, Doctor Bello, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Road to Yesterday, di first feem wey she produce.

She bin also release one album, wey she call 'One Logologo Line' with one hit track wey she call 'No More.'