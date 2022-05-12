Transfer rumours on Pogba, Jesus, Richarlison, Rice, Coutinho, Gallagher, Carrick

12 May 2022, 11:33 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Juventus don ready to offer Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba £8m per year, wey go be like £160,000 per week, including beta bonus package and signing-on fees. Pogba contract go expire dis summer and Manchester City too dey eye am. (Mirror)

Manchester United dey tink to sign 25 year old Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona wey go cost dem £75m. (ManchesterEveningNews)

Chelsea dey toast 21 year old Barcelona and United States defender, Sergino Dest. (Sport - in Spanish)

Gabriel Jesus agent don confam say di 25 year old Brazil and Manchester City striker don dey tok with Arsenal for possible transfer. (Guardian)

Manchester United summer transfer plans dey scattered afta di three midfielders wey don reject di move to Old Trafford. (Star)

Tottenham dey interested in three Everton players. Dem be Brazilian forward Richarlison, 25, English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and 24-year-old English defender Ben Godfrey. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Spurs dey also eye Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (GiveMeSport)

Dimitar Bebatov don tell im old club Tottenham make dem no only focus on di mata say top England Captain Harry Kane wan waka dis summer because top clubs go dey eye South Korean striker Son Heung-min, 29 too. (London Evening Standard)

Dem don tell Manchester United to cough out £85.5m if dem wan sign Nigerian striker 23 year old Victor Osimhen comot Napoli dis summer. (Calciomercato, via Four Four Two)

West Ham don drop offer of eight year contract wey worth £200,000 per week to keep 23 year old England midfielder Declan Rice wey Chelsea and Manchester United don dey target. (Talksport)

But Rice no go gree West Ham offer. (GiveMeSport)

Meanwhile, di Hammer wan sign Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, 26. (Mail)

Wolves don signal say dem fit sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal player Joao Palhinha, 26 if 35-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho comot. (Jornal de Noticias - in Portuguese)

E remain small make Aston Villa announce permanent signing for Brazil and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29 wey don dey on loan for Villa Park since January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton dey tink to sign Manchester City and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20. (Irish Independent)

Leicester dey ginger to sign Club Bruges and Belgium midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, 21. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United go need pay di release clause for RB Leipzig and Austria forward Konrad Laimer of £34m if dem wan sign di 24 year old. (Transfermarkt - in German)

Crystal Palace wan sign Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22 permanently afta im gbab di club Player of di Season wen e dey on loan for di club. (Talksport)