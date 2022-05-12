Tottenham vs Arsenal: Premier League predictions for London derby

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

All eyes go dey on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, di venue for di London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal.

Tottenham wey dey fifth position go play Arsenal wey dey fourth position for Premier League game tonight.

Dis game get plenty tins as stake, local pride and fourth place dey on di line as Tottenham need a win to close di gap on dia neighbours Arsenal.

"E go dey fast and frantic," na wetin BBC football expert and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson tok.

"Arsenal really only need a draw, but I no dey sure if dem dey set up to get one - and I know for certain say e no end goalless." e tok put.

Checkout Lawro prediction for di London derby.

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

I no really dey expect a good match here because dem go play di game at 100mph but e go be good one to watch even if di quality no dey.

Tottenham na di team wey need to win, but e go dey interesting to see how Arsenal approach am.

Dem dey find am difficult to control most games, let alone dis one wia bookings go plenty and maybe less football played.

Actually I know see many goals either, and na very hard tin to pick one winner..

Prediction: 1-1

Team News - Line up

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, With three games to go, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham still fit finish third, fourth or fifth

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte dey expected to pick di same starting XI wey bin play draw against Liverpool for Anfield.

Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga all still dey injured.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say e go check forward Bukayo Saka and defender Ben White fitness tests ahead of di game.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney go miss di game.

What channel go show di match for Television?

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Television for Nigeria and Ghana.