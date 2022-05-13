Chelsea vs Liverpool: FA Cup final prediction kick-off time and team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di 141st FA Cup final go take place for Wembley on Saturday - who go win di final na big question wen fans dey tok about.

Di winner go definitely be between Liverpool or Chelsea - if na Liverpool, na trophy number two for di season. While Chelsea fit get revenge for dia defeat for Carabao Cup final?

BBC football sabi pesin Mark Lawrenson torchlight di match for us.

For dis final, him and mixed martial arts legend Paul 'Semtex' Daley, wey dey prepare to end im 19-year career for Bellator 281 for Wembley Arena on Friday predict how di Saturday meeting between di two teams fit play out.

Lawro FA Cup Final prediction

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Usually wit cup finals, I expect dem to dey really tight wit extra time and maybe even penalties - like we bin see wen dis two teams bin meet for Wembley for di Carabao Cup final in February, Lawro tok.

Dis time though, I think Liverpool go win pretty comfortably, and for normal time too, just because Chelsea no dey dia best right now.

I know say Chelsea bin win Leeds easily on Wednesday but I no see dem returning to form. Na because one of Leeds player chop red card.

I bin dey Villa Park on Tuesday to watch Liverpool. Dem bin get some good moments, and a few ordinary ones but dem still win.

Dem too dey go through bad patch wey dem no dey dia very best, but still take four points from dia past two games - dia record dis year dey amazing.

So, Liverpool na favourites for me. Dem go dey without di injured Fabinho, wey be big blow, but Jordan Henderson go replace am. Up front dem fit go wit Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Dat na one forward line wey fit win a cup final, because I no see Chelsea keeping dem out.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Paul prediction

A cup game dey like a fight - both of dem dey end wit knocked out. You can prepare for it and do everything right but na a one-off wey dey come down to who go perform well on di day, and I feel say Liverpool go get di upper hand. 1-2

FA Cup final kick-off time

Di FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool go take place on Saturday 14 May, kick-off na 4.45pm West African Time.

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Television for Nigeria and Ghana.

Di road to Wembley

How Chelsea reached di final:

Third round: Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1

Fourth round: Chelsea 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 (aet)

Fifth round: Luton Town 2 Chelsea 3

Quarter-final: Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 2

Semi-final: Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 0

How Liverpool reached the final: