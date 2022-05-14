Chelsea vs Liverpool Live stream: FA Cup final line up - Romelu Lukaku, Luiz Diaz start

Di 141st English FA Cup dey hold on Saturday between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Dem dey meet for di second time for di final of anoda tournament afta dia last meeting for February for di Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool win through penalty shoot out afta dem play 0-0 for regulation time.

1 min - Lukaku and Chelsea don start di final for di sunny Wembley stadium.

4 mins - Poor clearance from Mendy see Liverpool quickly work di ball ova to Luis Diaz wey see im cross-shot go past everyone. Trent Alexander-Arnold retrieve di loose ball come send left foot cross back in wey Salah head ova.

8 mins - Mendy produce good save to deny Diaz from opening di scoring as im save di Colombian shot wit im legs.

Diaz beat di Chelsea high line to run ontoo Alexander Arnold pass but im fail to punish di Chelsea defence.

12 mins - Chelsea look like dem dey boot as Liverpool players dey run di show. Dis time a couple of blocks deny di Reds from finding di target. Good defending by Chelsea.

17 mins - Kovacic try to break into Chelsea box wit good run wit di ball but Thiago bring am down.

Alisson comfortably catch di freekick wey Alonso tak wit im left foot.

22 mins - Pulisic go close to give Chelsea di lead. Di American run onto Mason Mount cut back but im fail to direct di ball goalwards as e roll harmlessly wide.

25 mins - so far di game dey goalless but Liverpool just camp for Chelsea half.

28 mins - Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson spread imsef well like butter inside bread as im stop Marcos Alonso from scoring. Di Spaniard leg brush di goalkeeper wey later need treatment.

30 mins - Alisson dey okay and di game don restart. Soon afta, Mo Salah go down and di doctors dey attend to di Egyptian.

33 mins - Salah no go fit kontinu, Diogo Jota don replace am as Liverpool make forced substitution.

40 mins - Mistake by Van Dijk see Chelsea Mount di ball off am. Di midfielder pass di ball to Lukaku wey try to send am back to Mount but Liverpool intercept and clear di ball.

Chelsea vs Liverpool line up

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku