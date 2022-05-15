Jose Peseiro profile: Nigeria Football Federation appoint Finidi George and odas to join Peseiro as Super eagles new coach

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Carlos Rodrigues

Di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don name Jose Peseiro as di new coach of di Super Eagles head coach.

NFF for statement wey dem release say Peseiro appointment take immediate effect wen e sign di terms of agreement.

Di Portuguese coach dey take over from Austin Eguavoen.

Im appointment come months after im initial deal di federation fail.

"Peseiro dey expected to lead di Super Eagles for di first time during di upcoming tour of di United States of America, during which Nigeria go play wit Mexico and Ecuador 'A' Teams for prestige friendlies," di statement add.

Jose Peseiro profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

José Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, na 62 year old Portuguese coach.

Im bin play professional football as striker and e don get experience for coaching top Clubs and National Teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America

Im na educationist wit degree in physical education, sports sciences.

Peseiro get top-level coaching qualifications and training.

Some of di clubs e don coach na; Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Gumaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid (as assistant coach).

Im don also serve as head Coach of Saudi Arabian and Venezuela National Teams.