Newcastle vs Arsenal: Gunners go know dia chaimpions league fate as dem play Magpies away

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Arsenal go aim to return to fourth place as dem travel go Newcastle on Monday night for dia ogbonge premier league match.

Di Gunners dey eye di last Uefa Champions league spot for di English league.

Dem dey meet di Magpies wey lose dia last match 5-0 to table toppers Manchester City.

Arsenal on dia side dey also hope to recover from dia 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Newcastle vs Arsenal team news

Key Newcastle players Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson go start di match against Arsenal afta dem suffer minor injuries.

Winger Ryan Fraser go also return aft aim five match absence sake of thigh problem.

Arsenal travel wit dia central defenders Ben White and Gabriel, but dem still dey assess dem weda dem go dey fit to play.

Rob Holding still dey suspended afta e chop red card for di match wit Tottenham.

Newcastle vs Arsenal head to head

Arsenal don win 18 of dia past 19 league and cup meetings wit Newcastle. Except for a 2-1 league defeat wey dem suffer for St James' Park for April 2018.

Newcastle don play seven competitive games without scoring against Arsenal since Ciaran Clark 91st-minute consolation effort wia dem suffer 2-1 defeat for di Premier League home defeat for September 2018.

A win for di Monday night match go carry Newcastle go 46 points, dia highest tally since returning to di Premier League five years ago.

Victory go also ensure say dem reach 30 top-flight points for home in a season for di first time since 2011-12.

Di Gunners don record five wins and five defeats for dia past 10 Premier League fixtures.

Dem dey one short of equalling di club record for most Premier League defeats of a 38-game season: 13, wey dem set for 2017-18 and 2020-21.

Arsenal don win eight league matches without clean sheet since dia 1-0 win at Aston Villa on 19 March.

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal endure a horrible night on Thursday for di north London derby but dem no fit allow dat one affect dem.

E dey typical of Arsenal to easily collapse wen sometin go against dem - sometimes dem be like say dem dey strong mentally but no be so.

Dem dey under pressure now. Arsenal must win for St James' Park or dem go finally comot from fourth place.

Newcastle don improve well well over di past few months and dem don show strength for dia home for St James' Park.

To beat dem dia go hard.

Prediction: 1-1