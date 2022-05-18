Idrissa Gueye refuse wear PSG shirt wey get rainbow symbol

By John Bennett

BBC World Service Sport

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kouyate (right) and Gueye were both part of the Senegal side that won the country's first African Cup of Nations title in February

Tori be say Paris St-Germain player Idrissa Gueye refuse to play for match as e no wan wear rainbow symbol wey dey support LGBTQ+ rights.

Di 32-year-old bin absent for dia Saturday 4-0 win over Montpellier.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino say Gueye miss the game for "personal reasons" but di French Football Federation don reportedly ask make e clarify why e e no show.

BBC Sport don reach out to Gueye representatives for comment.

Crystal Palace Cheikhou Kouyate and Watford player Ismaila Sarr don post on social media dia support of dia Senegal team-mate position.

Kouyate post picture of himself wit Gueye for Instagram, wit caption wey call Gueye "a real man". Watford winger Sarr share foto of him and Gueye wit three heart emojis and di caption "100%".

Na so Watford come tok say dem dey committed to equality and diversity, plus say "dis include di willingness to give further education and support to any of dia employees".

For one news conference on Wednesday, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira tok say if im player bin post in relation to Gueye, e go speak to dem. "E go be in-house conversation," na wetin e add.

Homosexuality dey illegal for Senegal and get punishment of prison sentence of up to five years.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, French top-flight clubs wore rainbow-designed shirt numbers to show their solidarity with LGBTQ+ rights

For the second successive season, clubs for France bin get invite to mark 17 May International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia by wearing rainbow-design numbers for di back of dia jersey.

Plus say e miss Saturday win over Montpellier, Gueye, wey arrive for PSG for £30m in July 2019, miss last year show of solidarity wey e tok say e get gastroenteritis, according to Le Parisien newspaper, wey bin first report di reason wey e no show.

Di AFP news agency on Wednesday tok say dem son see letter from di FFF's ethics board wey wan make Gueye explain why e miss Saturday game.

Di letter, according to AFP, say make e "issue a public apology" or to say di rumours say e no gree to play no make sense.

Di letter reported tok say if na true say e refuse to play e go dey "validate discriminatory behaviour".

PSG on Wednesday tok say dem bin dey "very proud to wear dis shirt".

"Di biggest stars of world football dey d field on Saturday and express di club commitment to the fight against homophobia and all forms of discrimination," na so dem tok.

Big big politics even di President of Senegal Macky Sall don show support for wetin dem believe Gueye do.