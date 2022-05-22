Man City vs Aston Villa live stream: Matty Cash score to put im club forward for Etihad as Liverpool dey draw for Anfield

22 May 2022

Manchester City dey hold a one-point advantage for di top of di table afta dia draw for West Ham and Liverpool victory for Southampton.

Pep Guardiola men dey host Aston Villa on Sunday, dem know say if dem win e go yeye Liverpool result at home to Wolves and seal dia fourth league title of dia Spanish manager six-season reign.

If City win di league crown, e go deny Jurgen Klopp side a shot at a historic quadruple, with di Carabao and FA Cups wey already dey Anfield trophy cabinet and di Champions League final to come.

Meanwhile Tottenham win over Burnley on Sunday, followed by Arsenal defeat for Newcastle di following day, mean say Tottenham dey go into di final day two points ahead of dia fierce rivals.

Only a win na im go work for Arsenal, wey dey home to an Everton side wey now dey assured of Premier League football next season.

Also, di final relegation place dey between Burnley and Leeds United, dem begin di day level on points, but di Clarets get goal difference advantage of 20.

We dey here to bring una live updates of how everi dey go.

SECOND HALF

SUBSTITUTION

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola make IM first move. Oleksandr Zinchenko dey on for Fernandinho.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

Enforced changes for Anfield. Liverpool James Milner dey on for di injured Thiago. John Ruddy dey on in goal for di injured Jose Sa for Wolves.

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

50 mins: City don start di second half much better dan the first. E dey pulled back from di left but Lucas Digne block am Gabriel Jesus nearly poke am in for di back post as di cross come in from di far side.

DISALLOWED GOAL

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

51 mins: Sadio Mane score, Liverpool fans dey celebrate and dem tink dem dey top di table.

But na offside!

Everybody calm down.

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

52 mins: At di same time as dem disallow Sadio Mane goal for Liverpool, Rodri smash one over di bar!

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

53 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold nip in to win di ball for Liverpool. E slip am through to Sadio Mane, E dey stopped by Conor Coady, en Diogo Jota rebound shot hit Mane. E dey ground.

SUBSTITUTION

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

58 mins: Raheem Sterling is on for Riyad Mahrez.

SUBSTITUTION

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

58 mins: Mo Salah dey on. Diogo Jota comot. 58 minutes gone. Liverpool need to win.

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

62 mins: Villa still dey holding strong. City dey win plenti corners and dey get space out wide but Villa dey reach di end of everything in di six-yard area.

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

65 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold try from long range but e dey pushed away by John Ruddy. Mohamed Salah get di rebound but e put am over di bar and past di far post.

First Half!

Liverpool 0-0 Wolves

5 mins: Andy Robertson dey in space on di left for Liverpool but im cross dey too deep for ex-Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

GOAL - Liverpool 0-1 Wolves

Pedro Neto (2 mins)

Na long clearance from Jose Sa wey go over Ibrahima Konate head and straight to Raul Jimenez.

E pass am to Pedro Neto to tap home - for im first goal of di season.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

5 mins: Joao Cancelo poke am through to Gabriel Jesus but Robin Olsen gada am.

Liverpool 0-1 Wolves

10 Mins: Luis Diaz curl am in from di right and pick out Joel Matip. E nod am go wide.

Diogo Jota weave enta into di box but no fit find space to shoot.

Luis Diaz dey through for di box but im touch dey heavy. Jose Sa come out quickly to block am.

VAR check for a possible penalty but e no last long.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

10 Mins: Close one!

Fernandinho play one long ball over di top for Gabriel Jesus and e dey inches from getting a touch on am before Robin Olsen dive on top of am.

Dem come rush Olsen with backpass and smash am straight give Jesus. E bounces go back!

Liverpool 0-1 Wolves

15 mins: Liverpool dey come closer to a goal for Anfield. Di ball come in from the right, bounce off Willy Boly, e dey smashed towards goal by Naby Keita and e dey deflected behind for a corner. From di set-piece, Joel Matip header enta Jose Sa arms.

CLOSE CALL!

Liverpool dey play risky football.

Pedro Neto pick out Leander Dendoncker for di middle and e somehow fire am wide from a few yards out! Big chance.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

15 mins: Man City dey come closer too. Dem dey put Villa under pressure for di back and di visitors dey make mistakes.

John McGinn header result to corner.

E dey close!

Riyad Mahrez near di byline and pull am back towards Kevin de Bruyne.

Lucas Digne slide in desperately to block.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

20 mins: Kevin de Bruyne slide am in through to Gabriel Jesus but e no reach am.

SUBSTITUTION

Liverpool 0-1 Wolves

20 mins: Wolves goalscorer Pedro Neto don comot due to injury injury. Hwang Hee-Chan enta.

GOAL - Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

Sadio Mane (24 mins)

Di ball dey passed from di middle middle, Thiago ass am give Sadio Mane e no make mistake as e put am past Jose Sa.

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

CLOSE!

25 mins:

Hwang Hee-Chan try to beat Joel Matip for di box but di Liverpool defender do well and win a goal kick.

Liverpool immediately go down di oda end as Luis Diaz try to curl am over to Sadio Mane but e dey cut out by Willy Boly.

Dem come again - Sadio Mane header dey cleared, Trent Alexander-Arnold shot dey blocked and Andy Robertson volley goes over di bar.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

25 mins: Gabriel Jesus cross am in from di right. Tyrone Mings slide am in but Robin Olsen shout say e dey dia. Di ball nack am for face as e gada am and im injure im nose. Small blood flow.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

30 mins: Phil Foden slide in to win di ball and e set Gabriel Jesus clean through. E get Kevin de Bruyne in support but e choose to go alone and di shot no enta,

Dangerous cross from di right... Calum Chambers na im nod am.

Gabriel Jesus teases Tyrone Mings, faking to cross, waiting for Mings to go to ground, before chipping it back into the middle.

Man City 0-0 Aston Villa

35 mins: Gabriel Jesus tease Tyrone Mings, e fake di cross, wait for Mings to go to ground, before e chip am back into di middle.

Im team-mates no fit reach am.

37 mins: Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

Goal!

Matty Cash

Aston Villa don take di lead for di Etihad!

Lucas Digne whip am in from di left, Matty Cash dey dia to nod am in and despite Ederson' best efforts, e enta into di right corner.

39 mins: News don spread for Anfield of Aston Villa goal but dem need to be careful.

Hwang Hee-Chan dey played in behind and he dey one-on-one with Alisson for a tight angle. Di goalkeeper do well to get a touch on di shot to push am wide, though e fit bin dey head past di post anyway.

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

40 mins: Another chance for Villa but Ollie Watkins get a lot to do. E enta di box but di angle dey tight and some few defenders dey back for City. E fire shot off but e dey blocked by John Stones.

CLOSE!

43 mins: Ollie Watkins dey through again! but e waste di opportunity to shoot. John Stones sprint back and block am

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

44 mins: Liverpool still get di front foot for Anfield but Diogo Jota no fit get through on di right.

Jose Sa done go down off di ball needing treatment wey be sometin of small concern.

46 mins: Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

Gabriel Jesus make one smart run in behind but Calum Chambers block di shot.

HALF TIME

Sadio Mane equaliser mean say Liverpool dey level on points with City but still dey lose out on goal difference.