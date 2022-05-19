Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retirement from international football

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Barcelona striker and Gabon national team captain - don retire from international football.

Aubameyang retirement dey come just two weeks before di 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches go start.

Di 32 year old don show for di Panthers 68 times and score 29 goals for im team.

E be di kontri leading scorer of all time.

Di Gabon Football Football Federation (Fegafoot) say dem bin get letter from Aubameyang say e wan resign.

Di former Arsenal star write for di letter say, "afta 13 years wey I don represent my kontri with pride, I like tell you say I dey end my international career".

"I go like thank di Gabonese pipo and di pipo wey don support me for good times and also bad times.

"I go always get great memories like di day I debut, or di day I carry di African Player of di Year award comot Nigeria."

"I wan thank my papa wey make wan be like him and I hope I make am proud as I wear our colours".

Fegafoot for statement say, "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go always be model for future generation. Di big football family go fit count on im knowledge for future".

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Aubameyang say dis moment na one of di best for im international career

Aubameyang career caps wit Gabon

Dem born Aubameyang for France and im bin play for di French under 21 side before im move to Gabon to follow im papa footsteps.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang papa bin captain Gabon for dia first Nations Cup finals for 1994.

For im international debut for 2019, Aubameyang score one goal to push Gabo to win dia match against Morocco.

E don also follow im team play for four African Cup of Nations finals for im kontri.

For 2016, e go on to win di African Player of di Year and also gbab award as part of CAF best elven.

E don paly for inside 9 World Cup Qualifier matches and six African Cup of Nations Matches

Di striker bin dey di Gabon squad for di delayed 2021 Nations Cup but miss all dia games for Cameroon because of two tins.