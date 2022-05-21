Man City vs Aston Villa: Premier League predictions, plus Liverpool Arsenal & oda games too

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Di final round of English Premier League match go happun dis weekend.

Afta 37 matches na Manchester City dem top di league wit 90 points, a point ahead of Liverpool wey dey second wit 89 points.

City go host Aston Villa for Etihad stadium while Liverpool go jam Wolves for Anfield.

Pep Guardiola go win di title if dem avoid defeat to Villa.

All di games go kick off di same time wey be 4pm West African Time on Sunday.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson give us im prediction of who go win di title, make top four and go relegation.

And dis na im predictions for di last league match dis season.

Man City vs Aston Villa

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

In di past few weeks Manchester City and Liverpool don show how good dem be, wen dem go behind in games, not just when dem dey in full control.

City need to avoid defeat against Villa to retain dia title.

Tori be say na just once dem don lose for Premier League since di end of October – dat na how good dem dey. Na similar story wit Liverpool too, and both teams dey far ahead of everyone else.

We know how good dis City team be, and me I expect dem to go on and win di title without any wahala.

Lawro prediction: 3-0

Liverpool vs Wolves

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Liverpool win for Southampton on Tuesday na impressive result afta Jurgen Klopp been make nine changes from di side wey win di FA Cup on Saturday.

A win no go dey enough for di Reds to win the title unless Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, but I no think say di mood go low for Anfield if they miss out.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Arsenal vs Everton

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Everton dey safe afta dem comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday, and dia fans belle still dey sweet dem.

So, di best news for di Toffees na say dis result no matter. Arsenal too no dey reliable right now but dem dey house.

I expect di Gunners to win - but I think say dem fit rescue dia hopes of making di top four from here.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Norwich vs Tottenham

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Tottenham don fight hard to get to dis position, wia dem just need a point to get back to di Champions League afta two seasons away from di competition.

I no see dem falling for di final hurdle.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Brentford vs Leeds

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

To stay up, Leeds know say dem need a better result dan wetin Burnley manage against Newcastle - but I no think say dem go get am.

Di Bees dey great form and no need to say dem no get anything to play for because dis go be one of dia best seasons for dia history.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Chelsea vs Watford

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

For different reasons, both of these clubs go happy to see di back of di 2021-22 season.

Championship dey wait Watford, while Chelsea don already secured a top-four finish but dem go end dia campaign without trophy.

Di two club really no know wetin di future hold for dem.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag go dey Selhurst Park to watch dis game and im presence fit bring reaction from di United players.

Crystal Palace form dis season dey good, but, wit Ten Hag for di stands, you know United no go wan end badly.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Leicester vs Southampton

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

These na two of di most inconsistent teams for di Premier League all season, wey make results very difficult to predict.

Na disappointing end to di season for Southampton, wey don only win one of dia past 11 league games.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Burnley vs Newcastle

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Burnley bin start to playing wit freedom wen dem sack Sean Dyche and and dem win a few games dat way.

Meanwhile Newcastle, don really work since di new and dem get some results.

I go dey surprised if dem leave Turf Moor empty-handed...

Lawros prediction: 1-1

Brighton vs West Ham

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Both teams enjoy good season, but especially West Ham. David Moyes side dey like give everybody a good game – just like wetin dem do wit leaders Manchester City.

Brighton no dey di same level but dem dey still try to beat dia best-ever league finish, wey be13th in the top-flight for 1981-82. I feel say dem go am.