Ghana Black Stars: GFA list AFCON 2023 qualifiers squad

32 minutes wey don pass

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo today name en squad for de upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, den de four-nation tournament which go happen for Japan.

Otto Addo release de 33-man list on Thursday ahead of de game against Madagascar den Central African Republic.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana FA

Ghana Black Stars Squad

Nketia, Hudson-Odoi, Lamptey and other players GFA dey pursue for Black Stars ahead of 2022 Fifa World Cup

Wia dis foto come from, Other

In November 2022, Ghana go be one of de 32 countries who go participate in de Fifa World Cup tournament for Qatar.

Ghana despite crushing out of de Afcon 2021 tournament during de group stages, beat rivals Nigeria in de Third-leg of de World Cup Qualifiers to book dia place.

Dis go be de fourth appearance of Ghana for de World Cup competition after de Black Stars feature in 2006, 2010 den 2014.

New technical team led by Coach Otto Addo den Chris Hughton manage book de Black Stars a spot in de World Cup against all de odds, de Ghana Football Association now dey scout around for players who go fit help beef up de Black Stars squad.

Sake of dis, some Ghanaian footballers who dey play for foreign countries sake of dem born dem outside dey on de GFA list for possible call ups.

Dis be some of de players wey GFA give indications say dem dey go after ahead of de tournament.

Tariq Lamptey

Wia dis foto come from, @TariqLamptey/Twitter

One of de key players wey dey on GFA radar for de Black Stars be Brighton, Holve and Alvion right-back, Tariq Lamptey.

Recent reports dis week from BBC Sport be say England Under-21 head coach, Lee Carsley say de 21-year-old defender request say make dem leave am out of de Under 21 squad.

"He request say make we leave am out of de squad small make he think" Lee Carsley talk.

Lee Carsley explain say Ghana approach Tariq Lamptey, wey be like he dey "consider" de offer.

Ghana Football Association start dey pursue de London-born defender since around 2020, but football pundits say de World Cup be major encouragement for de lad to join de Black Stars.

Lamptey, get two Under-21 caps dey qualify for Ghana through en parents.

Wia dis foto come from, Hudson-Odoi/Facebook

Another player wey dey top on de list for Ghana be Chelsea and England winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo make personal call on de player to switch nationality den join de Black Stars.

Inside twitter post last year, Prez Akufo-Addo write say "Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, pay courtesy call on me for Jubilee House, de seat of wana presidency."

"Amongst others, I advise de Minister for Youth and Sports say make he explore de possibility of having Callum switch nationality, den play for de Black Stars.

Odoi en switch to Ghana be possible sake of en parents be Ghanaian, dem born am for Ghana until he later later acquire British citizenship.

He make three appearances for de Three Lions and several others in the England U21.

According to Hudson-Odoi, "the thing obviously say I go choose Ghana or England, at de end of de day I said I always have de right people around me who always advise me - what be right, what be wrong."

"England come wey I say yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I talk say Ghana be my home as well, so we go see, we go see. You never know..." he talk on Accra-based Joy FM.

Despite say he play three times for de Three Lions of England, as per Fifa rules, he go fit switch nationality to Ghana so far as he no play more than three senior matches for England.

Also, one go fit switch to different nationality three years after de last international appearance.

Dis mean say Hudson-Odoi go fit make dat switch next year November, before 2022 World Cup go start.

Eddie Nketiah

Wia dis foto come from, @EddieNketiah9/Twitter

Eddie Nketiah be London born footballer who dey play forward for Arsenal, but de young lad be eligible to play for both England and Ghana.

Dis be sake of en parents be Ghanaians but dem born am in England so he get British citizenship.

In 2017, Nketiah get en first international call to play for England Under 18 level, wey he later play for Under 19.

In October 2020, Nketiah become England U21's all-time leading goalscorer aftern he broke Alan Shearer record.

De Ghana Football Association (GFA) make efforts over de past few years so say Nketiah go switch to Ghana but so far e no clear yet what en decidion go be.

Recently, uncomfirmed reports start dey circulate say de player secure Ghanaian passport, although he no personally confirm or deny de claims, he mention say he go like focus on de future of en club football first before national football.

Per Fifa rules on switch of nationality, players according to Article 8 who wan change national teams for formally request a change from Fifa. Fifa then go review dia case on de Players Status Committee.

But sake of Eddie Nketiah no play for England yet at for de senior level, de process go be more straightforward for de 22-year-old.

Players GFA dey consider by popular request

Wia dis foto come from, @Williaaams45/Twitter

Apart from dis players, other players who dey excel for club football like Inaki Williams brothers who dey play for Atletico Bilbao, Mohammed Salisu who dey play defence for Southampton.