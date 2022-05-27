Liverpool vs Real Madrid : Prediction, Team news & how to watch

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rex Features Wetin we call dis foto, Fabinho (left) neva play since 10 May, while Thiago bin get injury for di final game of di league season on Sunday

Liverpool and Real Madrid go meet for di final of dis season UEFA Champions League on Saturday 28 May.

Liverpool beat Villarreal to reach di final while Real Madrid win Manchester City to qualify.

Di venue for di final match na di Stade de France, Saint-Denis, for Paris France.

Ahead of di ogbonge match, Liverpool say dia key midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho fit dey fit for Saturday final.

Dia name dey for di squad of players wey fly from Liverpool to Paris on Friday.

Before today, Thiago na major doubt afta e bin suffer Achilles injury during dia 3-1 Premier League win ova Wolves on Sunday.

Fabinho wey bin get thigh problem, neva play since 10 May.

Both players na important members of di squad for Liverpool dis season wey win di Carabao Cup and FA Cup and finish one point behind champions Manchester City for league.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid include Wales forward Gareth Bale for dia squad, wey bin fly to France on Thursday.

Possible line-up for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Predictions for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Two football sabi pipo wey speak to BBC Pidgin share dia prediction for di final.

Okon Nya: "Liverpool na slight favourites for me especially as second leg no dey for Real Madrid to conjure up dia usual "magic."

But e say e no fit write off Real Madrid sake of dia never say die attitude for Europe dis season.

"I still tink di 19 time English champions go win dis one against di 13 times Champions of Europe."

Prediction- 3-2

Bolarinwa Olajide : "Na tough game to call. Like all finals, e dey delicately poised! so many goal threats from both sides and e go dey difficult to keep di likes of Salah, Mane, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. quiet for 90 or 120 minutes."

Goals no dey hard Liverpool and so dem fit break Real Madrid defence wit a goal or two.

Prediction: 2-2 (Real Madrid go win on penalties)

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for Television

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

E go kick-off na 8pm West African time.