Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Champions League final updates

28 May 2022, 19:18 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

All eyes go dey on Stade de France, di venue of di 2022 Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Up to 60,000 Liverpool fans - many without tickets - dey expected for di French capital as Jurgen Klopp Reds dey attempt to win di FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League treble for dia 63rd and final game of 2021-22.

But Real Madrid dey stand for dia way, di 13-time winners and dia Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti dey look to win di competition for a fourth time - di highest by any manager for di tournament history - afta e lead AC Milan (2002-03, 2006-07) and Real (2013-14) to European glory.

See di teams dia starting line up here.

Liverpool

1Alisson

66Alexander-Arnold

5Konaté

4van Dijk

26Robertson

14Henderson

3Fabinho

6Thiago Alcántara

11Salah

10Mané

23Díaz

Substitutes

7Milner

8Keïta

9Firmino

12Gomez

15Oxlade-Chamberlain

17Jones

18Minamino

20Jota

21Tsimikas

32Matip

62Kelleher

67Elliott

Real Madrid

1Courtois

2Carvajal

3Militão

4Alaba

23Mendy

10Modric

14Casemiro

8Kroos

15Valverde

9Benzema

20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

6Nacho

7E Hazard

11Asensio

12Marcelo

13Lunin

17Vázquez

18Bale

19Ceballos

21Rodrygo

22Isco

24Mariano

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images