Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Champions League final updates
All eyes go dey on Stade de France, di venue of di 2022 Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Up to 60,000 Liverpool fans - many without tickets - dey expected for di French capital as Jurgen Klopp Reds dey attempt to win di FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League treble for dia 63rd and final game of 2021-22.
But Real Madrid dey stand for dia way, di 13-time winners and dia Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti dey look to win di competition for a fourth time - di highest by any manager for di tournament history - afta e lead AC Milan (2002-03, 2006-07) and Real (2013-14) to European glory.
Liverpool
1Alisson
66Alexander-Arnold
5Konaté
4van Dijk
26Robertson
14Henderson
3Fabinho
6Thiago Alcántara
11Salah
10Mané
23Díaz
Substitutes
7Milner
8Keïta
9Firmino
12Gomez
15Oxlade-Chamberlain
17Jones
18Minamino
20Jota
21Tsimikas
32Matip
62Kelleher
67Elliott
Real Madrid
1Courtois
2Carvajal
3Militão
4Alaba
23Mendy
10Modric
14Casemiro
8Kroos
15Valverde
9Benzema
20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
6Nacho
7E Hazard
11Asensio
12Marcelo
13Lunin
17Vázquez
18Bale
19Ceballos
21Rodrygo
22Isco
24Mariano
Follow us here for all di updates live as di match dey happun wen e start by 8:00pm West African Time.