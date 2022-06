Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Live stream: Afcon 23 qualifier

Wia dis foto come from, NFF

Super Eagles dey start dia 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Thursday.

Leone Stars dey play Nigeria for di Moshood Abiola National Stadium inside Abuja.

Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Guinea-Bissau bin dey di 2021 Afcon for Cameroon.

Coincidentally all of dem dey di same Group A along wit Sao Tome and Principe.

Na only two of di four teams go qualify for di Ivory Coast 2023.

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone head to head

Nigeria Super Eagles neva win dia last five games.

E include loss for friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador just recently.

Di last time Nigeria win any game na dia 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau for di Afcon for January.

Meanwhile di Leone Stars win dia own friendly match against Liberia and Congo for March.

Dis na afta dem play two draws and one defeat for di Afcon for Cameroon.