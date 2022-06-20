Raheem Sterling: Jesus, Ake, Lukaku, De Jong, Bailly - all di latest transfer rumour

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tottenham dey hope to beat north London rivals Arsenal for di race to sign Manchester City 25-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus wit di offer of Champions League football. (Mirror)

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, don dey ask pipo about life in west London as im dey consider interest from Chelsea. (Athletic)

City don turn down Chelsea initial bid of £21.5m for Sterling. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea fit also enquire wit Manchester City about 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake. (Telegraph, subscription required)

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, dey set to return to Inter Milan on loan for fee wey dey around £8.5m plus add-ons wey di two clubs don agree. (Mail)

Manchester United dey consider fresh bid for 25-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Fabrizio Romano)

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, dey United list of possible options if dem fail to sign De Jong. (Fabrizio Romano, via givemesport)

Newcastle don dey offered di chance to sign Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Di Magpies also must pay £50m to sign 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby according to wetin di German club tell dem. (Sun)

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, don welcome Manchester United quest to sign new striker. (Express)

Netherlands manager and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal reportedly play a part in stopping Ajax Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 21, from moving to Old Trafford. (Marcel van der Kraan, Sky Sports)

Di agent of Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek say former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri dey interested in signing di 26-year-old for Lazio. (Metro)