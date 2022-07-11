Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Kane, Lewandowski, Silva, Kluivert, Koulibaly, De Ligt, Pickford

38 minutes wey don pass

Bayern Munich dey consider Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane, 28, as replacement for Robert Lewandowski, wit di 33-year-old Poland striker wey dey eager to comot di Bundesliga champions dis summer. (Kicker - in German)

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain go enta di race to sign Lewandowski if im desired move to Barcelona fail to materialise. (Mail)

Barcelona believe say dem go dey able to sign Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel no get ginger to bring Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to Stamford Bridge dis summer. (Mail)

West Ham United don turn dia attention to Roma and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 23, afta dem miss out on Villarreal Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea dey prepare to match Napoli £34m asking price for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun)

Juventus dey plan to to fund di signing of Koulibaly with di £90m fee dem hope to receive for Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, and na Bayern Munich and Chelsea be di favourites to sign di 22-year-old. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Everton dey set to offer England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, a new long-term contract. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal dey in toks with Benfica afta dem submit a £6.4m offer for dia Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26. (Express)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, 26, don tok to Jose Mourinho about a switch to Roma. (Mirror)

Manchester United dey prepared to go through di transfer window without signing a defensive midfielder as dem dey chase Barcelona Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25 and Denmark Christian Eriksen, 30. (Manchester Evening News)

Sevilla dey among di clubs wey dey interested in Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City go sign a new centre-back dis summer if Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, join Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal and Newcastle dey interested in Lyon and Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta but both Premier League sides feel say di French club valuation of 65m euros (£55m) for di 24-year-old is dey too high. (CBS Sports)

Chelsea want £7m from Barcelona for Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, wey don already agree personal terms with di Catalan club. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle United don dey offered Watford and Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, 24, along wit Burnley's 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger Maxwell Cornet. (Chronicle Live)

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United to sign Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Express)

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 33, don dey approached by MLS clubs over a move next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)