Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Raphinha, De Jong, Tielemans, Neves, Gnabry, Dembele, Gibbs-White

one hour wey don pass

Barcelona don agree to meet Leeds United asking price of £65m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, and di Spanish club priority go now be to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, to Manchester United.(Mirror)

Chelsea appear to dey behind Barcelona in dia attempts to sign Raphinha and di Blues fit consider 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry instead. (Mail)

Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, and Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, dey on Manchester United back-up list if dem fail to sign De Jong. (Talksport)

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold dey work to convince Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to withdraw im request to leave the club. (Times - subscription required)

United don also do tok-tok with Stuttgart over a deal for 25-year-old Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic. (Sky Germany - in German)

Brentford dey close in on di £16m signing of England U21 winger Keane Lewis-Potter, 21, from Hull. (Athletic - subscription required)

The Bees also dey confident of beating Manchester United to di free transfer signing of Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27. (Mail)

France forward Ousmane Dembele contract for Barcelona expire dis summer, but di 25-year-old dey set to sign a new deal wey go keep am for di Nou Camp until 2024. (Marca)

Wolves don reject £25m bid for English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, from Everton. (Mail)

Everton also dey interested in England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, but Chelsea go leave am until later in di summer before dem make a decision on im future. (The i)

Fulham don get in touch with Tottenham about signing dia 24-year-old Wales defender Joe Rodon. (Football Insider)

Fulham dey in advanced toks to sign Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, from German club Wolfsburg inside deal wey worth initial money of £5m. (Evening Standard)

Sevilla dey interested in Tottenham 25-year-old Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon.(Mail)

Middlesbrough interest for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle don cool down, and Boro chairman Steve Gibson no dey ginger to go for a deal for di 32-year-old Englishman. (Football Insider)

Nathan Collins, 21, go become di most expensive Irish footballer in history wen im complete a £20.3m move from Burnley to Wolves dis week. (Irish Independent)

Arsenal make a £5.9m offer for Benfica Spanish full-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, afta Scotland international Kieran Tierney last just 30 minutes on im return from injury. (Star)