Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Isak, Raphinha, Rice, Kimpembe, Martinez

one hour wey don pass

Newcastle United don do tok-tok with Real Sociedad about signing Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, from di Spanish side inside one club-record deal. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Leeds United and Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, dey set to travel to Barcelona to complete one move to di Nou Camp. (Athletic - subscription required)

Leeds dey ready to accept a £49m bid, wey fit rise to £57m, from di La Liga club for dia ogbonge attacker. (Guardian)

Chelsea get interest in Paris St-Germain and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, don offer im services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 35, afta e say e wan comot Manchester United. (Le Parisien, via Express)

But PSG don turn down di chance of signing Ronaldo as dem no get enough space on dia wage bill to pay am. (ESPN)

Newcastle don also add Espanyol and Spain striker Raul de Tomas, 27, to dia transfer shortlist. (Ekrem Konur)

England midfielder Declan Rice get one gentleman agreement with West Ham to stay for one more season before di 23-year-old dey allowed to leave. (Talksport)

Chelsea don launch one bid to hijack 33-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. (Mirror)

Manchester United don move ahead of Arsenal in dia attempt to bring in 24-year-old Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. (Goal)

Italy midfielder Jorginho, wey get one year left on im contract with Chelsea, say e go "like to stay" for Stamford Bridge club even as tok-tok dey happun about di 30-year-old future. (Athletic - subscription required)