Cristiano Ronaldo get offer to go play for Saudi Arabia for 300m euros plus oda transfer rumours on Martinez, Kimpembe, Traore, Lingard, De Ligt

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport/Reuters

Manchester United Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, don receive one offer of 300m euros (£254m) to play for two seasons for one club for Saudi Arabia. (TVI and CNN Portuguesa, via AS - in Spanish)

United dey hold final toks over signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax afta dem agree personal terms with di Argentina defender, 24. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

Ajax don accept defeat for dia bid to prevent Martinez from leaving dis summer - but di Dutch champions want receive a fee of £46m. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea now dey target Paris St-Germain France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, 26, afta dem agree a fee with Napoli for dia Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. (Guardian)

Everton don receive word say Wolves go accept a £10m bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, dis summer. (Football Insider)

Wayne Rooney DC United don join di list of MLS and Premier League clubs wey dey interested in signing England forward Jesse Lingard, 29, afta im departure from Manchester United. (Marca)

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, dey willing to accept a pay cut to join Bayern Munich from Juventus. (Bild - in German)

Barcelona dey ready to increase dia bid for Bayern Munich Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, to 50m euros (£42.3m). (Bild - in German)

Leeds United still dey wait for a response from Club Brugge afta dem bid for Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere, although di21-year-old go prefer a move to AC Milan, wey also dey in toks with di Belgian club. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

Leeds also dey interested in signing Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 34, wey be free agent afta e comot from Manchester United at di end of last season. (AS - in Spanish)

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, wan begin negotiations over a new long-term contract with di club. (Athletic - subscription required)

Brazil winger Neymar, 30, no get interest to comot Paris St-Germain dis summer, despite say dem link am with a move away from di French capital. (Goal)

France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, dey scheduled to sign a new two-year contract with Barcelona afta im previous deal expire. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal dey delay Lucas Torreira departure, with di Uruguay midfielder, 26, wey don agree to move to Valencia. (Sport 890, via Mirror)

Newly-promoted Serie A side Monza dey interested in signing Edinson Cavani aftadi Uruguay striker, 35, comot Manchester United at di end of im contract. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail)

Aston Villa dey willing to sell 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka dis summer afta dem no take di England Under-19 midfielder on di club tour of Australia as im dey reluctant to sign a new contract. (Mail)