Cameroon vs Nigeria Wafcon 2022 quarter final LIVE stream: 1st half match report

14 July 2022, 18:00 WAT New Informate 46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Cafwomen

Cameroon vs Nigeria Wafcon 2022 Quarter final match dey go for Morroco.

Thursday Women African cup of Nations for Morocco game dey shele for Stade Mohamed V Stadium inside Casablanca.

1st Half match report

40' Nigeria dey pepper di Cameroon defence, wit shots from Ordega and Ucheibe.

Di winner of dis match go play di host nation Morocco.

33′ Nigeria with another corner kick but dis time no fit trouble di keeper.

28′ So far di two teams dey struggle to create clear chances.

24′ Nigeria come close!

But Mbonu wey bin dey for Cameroon goal do well to block Plumptre header.

21′ Super Falcons win another free kick

Okobi step up again to deliver but e no reach any Nigerian player.

12' Di score na 0-0 between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Some big names from di two kontries dey di stadium to watch di match.

Cameroon Legend and football president Samuel Eto and Nigeria football federation President Amaju Pinnick dey inside di stadium dey watch di match.

Dis match na repeat of di 2016 final for Yaounde, di derby dey expected to produce fireworks.

Already Zambia and Morocco don qualify for di semi-final round of di competition.

On Tuesday Zambia beat Senegal on penalties to progress while Morocco beat Botswana 2-1.

Winners of di quarter-final matches go qualify for di 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for Australia and New Zealand.

Super Falcons team line-up

16 Chiamaka Nnadozie

7 Toni Payne

5 Onome Ebi

3 Osinachi Ohale

4 Ashleigh Plumptre

18 Halimatu Ayinde

9 Ifeoma Onumonu

13 Ngozi Okobi

23 Christy Ucheibe

17 Francisca Ordega

15 Rasheedat Ajibade

Lioness team line-up

16 Ange Bawou

12 Claudine Meffometou

6 Estelle Johnson

11 Marie-Aurelle Awona

15 Colette Nzdana

18 Claudia Voulania

7 Gabrielle Onguene

17 Brigitte Omboudou

20 Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck

22 Michaela Abam

3 Ajara Nchout

Nigeria vs Cameroon match preview - Kick off time na 6pm WAT

Defending champions Nigeria go play dia arch-rivals Cameroon for Stade Mohamed V Stadium for Casablanca on Thursday July 14.

Super Falcons finish second for Group C afta dia 4-0 win ova Burundi on Sunday.

Cameroon beat Tunisia 2-0 for dia final group match to finish second for Group B.

Dis match na repeat of di 2016 final for Yaounde, dis derby dey expected to produce fireworks.

Super Falcons go dey without dia star player Asisat Oshoala wey dey out of di tournament sake of injury.