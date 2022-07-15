Transfer rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo, De Jong, Gabriel, Spence, Chukwuemeka, Zinchenko

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport/Reuters

Frenkie de Jong agent don tell Manchester United say di Netherlands midfielder, 25, dey open to leaving Barcelona but im no wan move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)

Barcelona don tell De Jong say dem want am to leave di club to join Manchester United. (The Athletic)

Barca dey consider to leave De Jong out of di squad for dia US tour so as to get am to agree a move to di Red Devils. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo dey set to turn down one ogbonge offer to join one Saudi Arabian club, with tori say Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid dey interested in di Portugal forward, 37. (ESPN)

Juventus don approach Arsenal about signing Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 24, to replace Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who dey expected to join Bayern Munich. (Independent)

England Under-21s right-back Djed Spence, 21, dey expected to complete im long transfer from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur with a fee of about £12m as wetin dem don agree. (Times - subscription required)

Barcelona don dey linked with England Under-19s midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, who get one year left on im Aston Villa contract. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Arsenal dey work on a deal to sign ogbonge Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City. (The Athletic)

Arsenal dey also look di option of signing Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, from Anderlecht. If dem bring in Zinchenko or Gomez den Nuno Tavares fit leave, Marseille dey interested in di 22-year-old Portuguese left-back. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

Leeds United dey close to agreeing terms on a 25m euros (£21m) deal with Paris St-Germain to sign French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20. (90min)

Everton English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, go join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan. (Guardian)

Ajax don make offer for Rangers Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 22, even as interest from Premier League clubs including Brighton dey. (Mail)

toks dey go on between Arsenal and di representatives of Leicester Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Football London)

Arsenal also dey interested in Lyon Lucas Paqueta, but never yet submit offer for di Brazil midfielder, 24. (Media Foot - in French)

Everton still dey tok wit Wolves over signing English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 22, afta dem reject one £25m bid last week. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United dey look at different targets after giving up on signing Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, and France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, from Bayer Leverkusen, becos of di fees and wage demands. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bayern Munich Germany winger Leroy Sane, 26, don dey offered to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Paris St-Germain dey interested in Benfica Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos, 21, and Reims French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

PSG also wan sign 21-year-old French midfielder Khephren Thuram, son of France legend Lilian Thuram, from Nice. (L'Equipe - in French)

West Ham don offer Sassuolo 40m euros (£33.9m) for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, while PSG don bid 35m euros (£29.7m). (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

AC Milan dey set to offer Portugal winger Rafael Leao new long-term contract as dem dey reluctant to sell di 23-year-old to Chelsea for anytin less dan £127m. (Mail)

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 35, dey set to sign for Italian Serie B side Como afta leaving Monaco. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Southampton and Leicester dey interested in English centre-back Levi Colwill, wey spend last season on loan for Huddersfield. Di 19-year-old never ask for a permanent move from Chelsea but dey chook eye inside im long-term future. (CBS Sports, Twitter)

Toks dey go on between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield over midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 23, and left-back Harry Toffolo, 26, with newly promoted Forest wey don submit bids for di Terriers' English duo. (Football Insider)