Transfer rumours: Kounde, Gnabry, Lewandowski, Pepe, Lingard, Cornet, Ibrahimovic

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea don revive dia interest in Sevilla France defender Jules Kounde, 23, afta Manchester City decide against selling 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake to Thomas Tuchel side. (Guardian)

Chelsea hope of signing Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry suffer setback afta di 27-year-old Germany forward choose to stay for di club. (Football London)

Afta dem secure Leeds United Brazil winger Raphinha, Barcelona dey make progress in dia attempts to sign Bayern Munich ogbonge Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, 33. (The Athletic)

Arsenal dey ready to sell Nicolas Pepe for less dan di £72m club-record fee dem pay for am, as di 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger no longer dey part of manager Mikel Arteta plans. (Diario de Sevilla - in Spanish)

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, 29, dey consider a move to Saudi Arabia wia e fit earn £10m per year. Di England player United contract expire last month. (Daily Star)

Arsenal dey hopeful of reaching an agreement to sign Manchester City ogbonge Ukraine player Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25. (ESPN)

AC Milan dey try to tempt Portugal winger Rafael Leao with a new contract as Chelsea too dey show interest in di 23-year-old from Chelsea. (Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian)

Everton are in negotiations with relegated Burnley to sign Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet, 25, who scored nine times in 26 Premier League appearances for the Clarets. (The Athletic)

Chelsea Albania forward Armando Brojo, 20, remain a target for Newcastle United, but oga Eddie Howe don warn of difficulties over "high prices and limited availability" as e dey look to strengthen im side. (Mirror)

Tottenham dey close to announcing England Under-21s defender Djed Spence as dia sixth major signing of di summer. Di 21-year-old Middlesbrough player don do medical for di Premier League club before di £15m move. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea dey close to signing Chicago Fire United States Under-20s keeper Gabriel Slonina afta dem agree personal terms with di 18-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)