Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Kounde, Ramsey, De Ligt, Onana, Terrier, Tanganga

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Atletico Madrid don contact Cristiano Ronaldo representatives over signing di Portugal forward, 37, from Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish)

But new United manager Erik ten Hag claim say Ronaldo fit stay for Old Trafford beyond di year e get remain for im contract. (Guardian)

Chelsea don already agree personal terms with Jules Kounde and don offer 55m euros (£46.7m) to Sevilla for di France defender, 23. (Marca - in Spanish)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, dey in talks with Juventus to settle di final year of im contract and allow am to sign for anoda club for free. (Mail)

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, don land for Germany to complete im move from Juventus to Bayern Munich afta di clubs agree a fee of 70m euros (£59.4m), plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona still dey refuse to commit to paying Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong di 17m euros (£14.4m) from im restructured contract, wey dey cause roadblock over di 25-year-old potential move to Manchester United. (Independent)

West Ham dey confident of signing Lille Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, aftta dem make a new bid of about £30m plus add-ons. Di Hammers dey also interested in former loanee Jesse Lingard, as di England forward, 29, now become free agent afta e leave Manchester United. (Standard)

Leeds and West Hamdey interested in signing French striker Martin Terrier from Rennes, wey want at least 40m euros (£34m) for di 25-year-old. (L'Equipe - in French)

Wolves Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, 19, dey set for a medical with Anderlecht afta dem agree to join di Belgian side on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal hopes of signing Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, don get boost as Lyon don drop dia asking price. (Media Foot - in French)

Manchester City get official bid ready to sign Brighton Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23, to replace Arsenal-bound Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli dey interested in signing 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, either on a permanent basis or on loan. (Standard)

Paulo Dybala don agree to join Roma on a reduced salary compared to wetin Napoli for offer. Di Argentina striker, 28, na free agent afta e leave Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum don get offer to Roma and AC Milan, wey dey consider a loan move with di option to buy di 31-year-old permanently. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

AC Milan also hope to finalise a deal dis week to sign Tottenham English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, on loan with an option to buy. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea dey look to sell former England midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, before di start of di season. (Mirror)

Billy Gilmour dey set for anoda loan spell away from Chelsea afta di Scotland midfielder, 21, dey released from di first-team pre-season training squad. (Mail)

Wolves na di only club wey don make concrete move to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 23, from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, via Teamtalk)

Nottingham Forest don join Everton in di race to sign Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25, from Burnley. (Times - subscription required)

Middlesbrough dey plot a move to sign Brentford striker Marcus Forss, di 23-year-old Finland international wey spen di second half of last season on loan for Hull City. (Football Insider)