21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, don agree a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week for Manchester City. (Mail)

Manchester United and Chelsea dey monitor Leicester City English striker Jamie Vardy, 35, wey get one year left on im current deal. (90min)

Tottenham dey likely to turn to Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, if dem dey unable to reach agreement with Roma for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23. (90min)

Brentford's £16.7m bid for Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, 22, don dey accepted by Sampdoria. (Sky Sports)

One club from Saudi Arabia Pro League don show say dia offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, go remain on di table afta di World Cup if im future no still clear. (CBS Sports)

Manchester City don open talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required)

Brighton dey consider RB Leipzig Spanish full-back Angelino as replacement for Cucurella, wey don also attract interest from Chelsea. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mail)

Leicester don reject a second offer, wey worth just over £40m, from Newcastle for England midfielder James Maddison, 25. (Sky Sports)

Eddie Howe side dey also target Leicester and England winger Harvey Barnes, 24. (Guardian)

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana don hint of im at exit away from di King Power Stadium by removing Leicester City from im social media profiles. Chelsea don express interest in di 21-year-old Frenchman dis summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Fulham don submit offer for Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (Football Insider)

Chelsea dey interested in signing Southampton and England full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 25. (Guardian)

Everton no dey interested in re-signing English midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, or Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, despite say dem dey linked with di Chelsea pair. (iSport)

Sevilla dey close in on a deal for Manchester United and Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 29. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea's French defender Malang Sarr go prefer a move to Monaco over Fulham, wey don target di 23-year-old. (Standard)