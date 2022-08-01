Transfer rumours: De Jong, Werner, Fofana, Barnes, Firmino, Kalajdzic, Gueye

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea go make an offer for Barcelona Frenkie de Jong and, if di 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder comot from Nou Camp, di Spanish club go make a move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27. (Sport - in Spanish)

Barcelona boss Xavi say e no know if De Jong, wey also dey wanted by Manchester United, go stay with di La Liga club dis summer. (Metro)

Chelsea don offer 26-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner to Spanish side Real Madrid. (Marca)

Chelsea dey try to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City and 26-year-old Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. (Athletic - subscription required)

Newcastle United don ask about 24-year-old Leicester City and England winger Harvey Barnes, afta dem make bid for im compatriot and Foxes playmaker James Maddison, 25, wey di East Midlands club turn down. (Mail)

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino don dey linked with Juventus but di 30-year-old Brazil international say e wan stay for Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 31, say Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah, 30, fit don dey affected by tok of im contract last season, but di Egypt forward now dey "play with a free mind" afta e sign a new deal. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton dey continue toks with Paris St-Germain as dem dey look to finalise a move to bring Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, back to Goodison Park. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United dey look at moves for Stuttgart Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25, and 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, wey dey play for Red Bull Salzburg, wit di uncertainty of Cristiano Ronaldo future for Old Trafford. (Mail)

RB Leipzig left-back Angelino, 25, na option for Barcelona if dem fail to sign im fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn, wey say Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane na "a dream of di future", say di German club no dey plan to sign a new striker. (90 Min)