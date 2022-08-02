Transfer rumours: Maddison, Schmeichel, Werner, Gvardiol, Sesko, Sarr, Diop

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Leicester City don tell Newcastle United say dem go need to pay £60m if dem want England midfielder James Maddison, 25. (Football Insider)

Leicester goalkeeper and captain Kasper Schmeichel, 35, dey close to joining French side Nice and go do medical dis week, ending im 11-year stay with di Foxes. (Mail)

RB Leipzig dey lead di race to sign Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, ahead of Juventus. Di Stamford Bridge club get Leipzig Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, on di top of dia transfer list and fit ask for a swap deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Red Bull Salzburg dey open to offers of over £45m for dia 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, wey don dey listed as a transfer target by Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle. (i Sport)

Chelsea don block Fulham move for French defender Malang Sarr, 23. Di Cottagers don also make a bid for West Ham 25-year-old French centre-back Issa Diop. (Standard)

Napoli dey do tok-tok with Chelsea over di loan signing of Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea dey close to completing di signing of American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, from Chicago Fire, wia e go stay on loan until January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Di Blues don offer 19-year-old English centre-back Levi Colwill as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24. (Standard)

Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, dey open to a move to Everton dis summer. (Talksport)

Manchester United dey look to sell six defenders before di end of di transfer window dis month (Mail)

United Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, don turn down reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma in favour of a move to Sevilla. (Sun)

Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, dey set to join Fulham afta di clubs agreed on a £8m deal and dem settle personal terms. (Guardian)

Fulham and Bournemouth wan sign Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, 25, but di Reds want more dan £10m for di Englishman. (Goal)

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 21, dey close to joining French side Reims on a season-long loan deal. (Mail)