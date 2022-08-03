Commonwealth Games 2022: Chioma Onyekwere, Nigerians wey don win for Birmingham

Chioma Onyekwere make history as di first Nigerian to win the Discus Throw gold medal for di Commonwealth Games.

For her first appearance for di games, di 28-year-old wey also be di African Games and African Athletics champion, throw her season best of 61.70m for her fourth attempt to snatch di lead from Jade Lally of Britain.

Di USA based engineer become only di second African female for di Games history to win gold afta Elizna Naude of South Africa do am for 2006 Melbourne games.

Her compatriot Obiageri Amaechi also win bronze medal as she throw 56.99m.

Dia victory togeda wit oda medals wey Nigeria don win, see di kontri balance for number 10 for di medal table of di ongoing Commonwealth Games for Birmingham afta Day five. Nigeria get a total of eight medals, currently.

Before Chioma and Elizna medal victories, Weightlifter Adijat Olarinoye na im win Nigeria first Gold medal for di Games.

She win gold medal for di women’s 55kg weightlifting, she also set new games record with a combined lift of 203.

Edidiong Joseph Umoafia win bronze medal for men’s 67kg category weightlifting.

Rafiatu Lawal win gold medal for weightlifting.

She set three Commonwealth Games records for di women’s 59kg final, lifting 90kg for snatch, 116kg for clean and jerk, 206kg in total.

Islamiyat Yusuf win Bronze medal for women’s weightlifting 64kg event, with 93kg for snatch and 119 for clean and jerk.

Folashade Lawal win gold medal for di Women’s 59kg event, she set new Commonwealth Games record of 206kg for Weightlifting.

Taiwo Laidi win Silver for women's 76Kg category of weightlifting, she lift a total of 216kg for snatch and clean and jerk category.