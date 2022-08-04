Frenkie de Jong transfer news and rumours about Fofana, Sesko, Neto, Udogie, Cucurella, Henderson, Perisic

one hour wey don pass

Chelsea don open toks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, wey bin don dey heavily linked with a move to Manchester United dis summer. (Athletic - subscription required)

De Jong go prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United. (Metro)

Chelsea dey willing to offer French defender Wesley Fofana £200,000 a week if dem fit strike deal with Leicester City, wey want £85m for di 21-year-old. (Mail)

Manchester United hdon hold first toks with RB Salzburg over di signing of 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea don also hold meeting with Sesko agent. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bournemouth dey close to signing Barcelona 33-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Neto. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tottenham don open toks with Udinese over Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, wit chance to loan di defender back to di Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano)

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, no go play for Manchester United again afta e join Nottingham Forest on loan, according to former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara. (Talksport)

Chelsea English defender Levi Colwill, 19, dey set to join Brighton, wit Seagulls Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, 24, wey dey almost wan move di oda way. (football.london)

The Blues go get a buy-back clause inside di deal for Colwill. (Fabrizio Romano)

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, reach out to former Tottenham star and compatriot Luka Modric for advice before e decide to leave Inter Milan for north London dis summer. (Mirror)