Transfer news and rumours: Aubameyang, Fofana, Adams, Udogie, Cornet, De Jong and odas

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea initial £60m bid for Leicester City 21-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana don dey rejected. (Mail)

The Blues now dey consider an improved offer of £70m for Fofana. (Times - subscription required)

Barcelona dey willing to offload 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest don open toks with Southampton over signing dia Scotland striker Che Adams, 26. (Football Insider)

Forest also dey interested in Wolves 22-year-old English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham dey close in on a £21m deal for Udinese 19-year-old Italian left-back Destiny Udogie. (Telegraph)

Burnley Maxwel Cornet, 25, dey set to do medical for West Ham afta dem meet Ivory Coast winger £17.5m release clause. (Mail)

Manchester United dey set to waka comot from one bidding war with Chelsea for di signining of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Mirror)

Lucas Torreira don agree to join Galatasaray, wey go pay Arsenal between £5m and £6m for di Uruguay midfielder, 26. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus dey eye deal to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Real Madrid dey hope say Nice go reduce dia value of 40m euros (£33.7m) for Amine Gouiri so dem fit sign di French striker, 22, with plan for am to den stay with di French side on loan dis season. (Sport - in Spanish)

New Paris St-Germain coach Christophe Galtier hope to sign three more players afta Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, join from Lille to become dia fourth summer signing. (Sport - in Spanish)

Spanish left-back Angelino dey close to joining Hoffenheim on loan from RB Leipzig, despite Brighton, Barcelona and Sevilla wey also dey interested in di 25-year-old. (AS - in Spanish)