Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 Fotos of all di 12 women wey win gold medals for Nigeria

Gold medalists of Team Nigeria Pose for photo during di medal ceremony for di Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on day ten of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Na di final day of action for di 22nd Commonwealth Games wey dey take place for Birmingham, United Kingdom with di last 12 gold medals wey remain to win.

Nigeria don win 12 gold medals and na di kontri female athletes na dem win all on gold.

Di kontri Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare praise di athletes for dia 'breath-taking command performance.'

Female athletes also don help Nigeria win 6 silver and 8 bronze for di 2022 Commonwealth Games.

While di male athlete don help win 3 silver and 6 bronze for di kontri.

In total female don win 26 medals for Nigeria while male win 9 medals

So far, Nigeria don win total of 35 medals for now and dey number 7 rank for di Birmingham 2022 medal table.

Meet di 12 female athletes wey win Gold for Nigeria

1. Adijat Adenike Olarinoye

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye of Team Nigeria perform clean & jerk during Women Weightlifting 55kg Final on day two of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye be di first athlete to win Nigeria first gold medal for di 2022 Commonwealth Games for Birmingham.

Olarinoye wey be 23 years old lift a total of 203kg to win gold for di women 55kg - Final on Saturday 30 July 2022.

She bin lift 92kg for di snatch, 111kg for clean and jerk, and lift 203kg in total.

2. Rafiatu Folashade Lawal

Gold medalist Rafiatu Folashade Lawal of Team Nigeria dey celebrate

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal give Nigeria di second gold medal for di 2022 Commonwealth Games for Birmingham

Lawal wey be 25 years old lift 206kg to clinch di gold for di Women's 59kg - Final on Sunday, 31 July, 2022.

3. Chioma Onyekwere

Chioma Onyekwere of Team Nigeria celebrates afta winning Gold medal for di Women's Discus Throw Final on day five ofdi Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Chioma Onyekwere make her make history as di first Nigerian to win di women Discus Throw gold medal for di Commonwealth Games on Final Tuesday 2 August 2022.

For her first appearance for di games she throw her season best of 61.70m for her fourth attempt to snatch di lead from Jade Lally of Britain.

Chioma Onyekwere wey also be di African Games and African Athletics champion na 28-year-old.

Di USA based engineer become only di second African female for di Games history to win gold afta Elizna Naude of South Africa do am for 2006 Melbourne games.

4. Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu

Gold medallist from Nigeria Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu celebrate on during di medal ceremony for women's discus throw F42-44 / F61-64 athletics event

Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu win gold medal for di Women's Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 - Final on Thursday 4 August 2022.

Di 23 years old throw 36.56m to to clinch di gold medal for Nigeria.

5. Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo

Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo of Team Nigeria afta lift during di Women's Para Powerlifting Heavyweight Final on day seven of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for NEC Arena on August 04, 2022

Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo win gold for Team Nigeria for di Women's Heavyweight - Final on Thursday 4 August, 2022.

Di 37 years old Paralympic champion set a new Commonwealth Games record and smash di women's -86kg world record to win di medal.

6. Blessing Oborududu

Gold medalist from Nigeria Blessing Oborududu during di medal ceremony for di women's 68kg gold medal wrestling match on day nine of di Commonwealth on August 5, 2022

Blessing Oborududu no disappoint Nigeria as she win for di Women's Freestyle 68 kg - Gold Medal for di Commonwealth games on Friday, 5 August, 2022.

Oborududu wey be 33 years old retain di title wey she win four years ago for Gold Coast.

Wrestler Oborududu defeat Linda Morais for di 68kg women category final.

7. Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye

Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Team Nigeria celebrate afta defeating Anshu Malik of Team India for di Women's Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg Gold Medal match on day eight of di 2022 CWG

Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye add to di number of gold wey Nigeria don get as she win for di Women's Freestyle 57 kg - Gold Medal for di Commonwealth games on Friday, 5 August 2022.

Adekuoroye wey be 28 years old defeat her Indian opponent Anshu Malik for di 57kg freestyle category.

Dis na Adekuoroye third Commonwealth Games tile

She be two-time reigning Commonwealth Games champion and di reigning African champion.

8. Miesinnei Mercy Genesis

Gold medalist Miesinnei Mercy Genesis of Team Nigeria celebrate afta di Women's Wrestling Freestyle 50 kg medal ceremony on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Miesinnei Mercy Genesis from Nigeria take di Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Gold Medal for di Commonwealth Games on Saturday 6 August 2022.

Genesis wey be 24 years old defeat Canada wrestler, Parks Madison to win di medal.

She win di encounter for di Coventry Arena on Saturday evening.

9. Eucharia Njideka Iyazi

Gold medallist from Nigeria Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi during di medal ceremony for di women's F55-57 shot put final athletics event on day nine of di Commonwealth Games

Eucharia Njideka Iyazi get gold medal for di Women's F55-57 Shot Put - Final for Birmingham on Sat, 6 August 2022

Di 48 years old win with throw of 10.03m.

10. Tobi Amusan

Tobi Amusan of Team Nigeria celebrate afta winning di gold medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final on day ten of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Tobi Amusan wey be World hurdles champion win gold for di Women's 100m Hurdles - Final Sunday, 7 August, 2022

Amusan wey be 25 years old clock time of 12.30s for di final for Alexander Stadium to successfully defend her Commonwealth Games title on Sunday.

11. Tobi, Favour, Rosemary and Nzubechi4 x 100m Relay

Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Team Nigeria celebrate winning di gold medal for di Women's 4 x 100m Relay - Final on day ten of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Four Nigerian female athlete, Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha help di kontri win gold for di Women's 4 x 100m Relay - Final on Sunday, 7 August, 2022.

Amusan start di race with brilliant first leg, before handing ova to Ofili, wey make sure say Nigeria maintain di advantage, before giving Chukwuma di baton.

Chukwuma come hand ova di baton to di reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha.

Nwokocha maintain di first position advantage upon di threat of Great Britain's anchor leg Darly Neita to bring home Nigeria first women relay gold.

Grace Nwokocha tell BBC say di team bin dey disappointed for not winning medal for di world athletics championships for Orgeon and di win for Birmingham na relief.

"E dey good to come up here, executing our race and getting di best out of am. And dis na wetin wey always plan for. And we dey happy with wetin we get today,"

"We all dey work togeda, e no mata our ages, and we just want to work togeda, get di best out of oursef," Nwokocha tok.

12. Ese Brume

Ese Brume of Team Nigeria celebrate winning di gold medal for di Women's Long Jump Final on day ten of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for Alexander Stadium on August

Ese Brume break Commonwealth Games record for Long Jump to win Gold for Nigeria.

Brume wey be 26 years old win Women's Long Jump - Final on Sunday, 7 August 202 to reclaim her commonwealth games title for di long jump with record of 7 meters.

She tell BBC say; "dis na one thing I really want. I dey like, I want to get di game record and I go push hard for am. And I keep on praying and believing. "

Nigeria Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare thank Ese Brume for making di kontri proud.

While di Governor for di state where Ese Brume come from, praise her for making history and making Nigeria proud.

Ifeanyi Okowa write for im twitter say;

"A great leap into di history books for our daughter, Ese Brume, wey just break di Commonwealth Games long jump record. Dis na fantastic day for Nigerian sports as a whole!"

Oda Nigerians both female and male also don win silver and Bronze for di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.