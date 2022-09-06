Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea Livestream: Aubameyang yet to find im feet as Orsic score against Chelsea for champions league

6 September 2022

Thomas Tuchel don make six changes to his starting XI for Chelsea's Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb this evening.

Di most prominent player for di squad na Kepa Arrizabalaga returning in goal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wey dey also start di match.

Di Blues dey go into di match wit confidence wey dem get for European competitions.

HALF-TIME

Second Half: KICK-OFF

73 mins: You know wen team no quite look right? Dat na Chelsea for you.

71 mins: SUBSTITUTION

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea bring on dia £60m Marc Cucurella for £45m Ben Chilwell at left-back.

67 mins: YELLOW CARD

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly chop card for tackle on Mislav Orsic for di halfway line as Dinamo threaten anoda dangerous break.

65 mins: Home fans boo as Chelsea Mason Mount catch Stefan Ristovski for face. Di referee give Zagreb free-kick and den change im mind.

63 mins: Reece James cross and Armando Broja no fit jump high enough to head am in.

63 mins: di ball break for Hakim Ziyech for di box but e lift di ball over everi body head for di centre.

60 mins: SUBSTITUTION

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no dey impressive tonight and Tuchel replace am wit Armando Broja for im Champions League debut.

Jorginho replace ex-Dinamo man, Mateo Kovacic.

59 mins: YELLOW CARD

Chelsea want penalty as Josip Sutalo push Kai Havertz for back. But no be enough contact and di referee says no.

55 mins: BALL HIT BAR

Dinamo Zagreb don try reduce di pressure from Chelsea. Dem relaunch attack and almost score.

Stefan Ristovski hammer di shot from almost 30 yards out wey Kepa tip onto di post.

51 mins: Chelsea don begin threaten more since second half start.

49 mins: DISALLOWED GOAL

Referee deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang im debut goal sake of offside.

47 mins: Hakim Ziyech double Chelsea shot on target total within two minutes of coming on. Keeper save di Moroccan 20-yard effort.

SUBSTITUTION: Attacking change for Chelsea at half-time. Hakim Ziyech replace Cesar Azpilicueta. Back four?

46 mins: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea. Second half don start

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

First Half

45 mins: Good block by Ben Chillwell to deny Mislav Orsic a second goal. And luckily for Chelsea Luka Ivanusec kick di ball go up.

43 mins: Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go for header but e no make proper contact.

41 mins: After a good spell of attacking, now Dinamo dey defend well wit plenty players. Chelsea no fit tear enta di wall of di defence

38 mins: Dinamo dey do more of di attack dan Chelsea right now.

36 mins: Chelsea neva get dat balance yet. Dem need to dey quicker in di way dem dey move di ball.

34 mins: Mateo Kovacic win di ball off Mislav Orsic... and den pass am to a Dinamo player.

31 mins: Still Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Dinamo dey very efficient. Dem dey play like say dem o scroe each time dem attack Chelsea.

Kepa parry Arijan Ademi's volley from outside di box.

30 mins: Dinamo get free-kick now. A chance to increase Chelsea pain? Almost...

Di free-kick bounce round di box and dat man Mislav Orsic curls just wide of di top corner

26 mins: Since di beginning of 2020-21, na only Karim Benzema don score as many goals for European competition versus English opposition as Mislav Orsic.

25 mins: Good defending by two Dinamo players to stop Raheem Sterling run into di box wey carry ball go goal-kick

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

24 mins: Mason Mount just overhit a through ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, wey fall as im hit im heel

19 mins: Dinamo Zagreb lost three of dia last five Champions League matches wia dem score di opening goal.

One of doz na 7-1 loss at home to Lyon on 7 December 2011... afta 17-year-old Mateo Kovacic - for Chelsea midfield today - put demem ahead.

18 mins: Mislav Orsic name sound familiar. E score hat-trick against Tottenham to knock dem out of di 2020-21 Europa League.

E score against West Ham last season too.

14 mins: Dinamo Zagreb attack for the first time... and score

13 mins: GOAL! Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea. Mislav Orsic score for di home team.

5 mins: Unselfish from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Raheem Sterling play in di Chelsea debutant.

2 mins: Chelsea in dia white away kit dey see a lot of di ball early.

Dinamo Zagreb 0-0 Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea Line up

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic, Ristovski, Sutalo, Peric, Misic, Moharrami, Ivanusec, Ademi, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Koulibaly, James, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling