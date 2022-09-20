Ronaldo pass Messi for di most powerful player on Instagram ahead of World Cup

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo dey lead Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as di most influential footballer on Instagram wey dey set to play for di 2022 World Cup.

Di Portugal forward followers increase by 48% last year.

Ronaldo dey average more dan $3.5m in media value per post, according to analysts Nielsen Sports.

Im Manchester United team-mate Jadon Sancho na di most influential English player, while Gavi na di breakthrough star wit a 5,165% growth in followers.

But no African player dey di list for di top ten or di breakthrough footballers list.

Dis rankings dey based on Nielsen influencer measurement tool and dis na how dem break am down.

Dem check total followers, follower growth, engagement rate and average brand value per post on Instagram to give dem di media value total.

Tori be say dem rank di players wey dey expected to feature for di 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo get 480 million followers for Instagram, while Argentina Messi dey follow am for back wit 360 million pipo - a 38% growth in di past 12 months - e produce $2.6m of media value per post.

Paris St-Germain attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe dey second, third and fourth respectively behind Ronaldo, each of dem dey average more than $1m per post.

Aside di top 10, Brazil Vinicius Junior get di biggest growth in following of any player. E get a 90% increase, afta e score di winner for di Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

France N'Golo Kante dey eighth for di list and na im get di highest engagement rate of any player in di top 10 wit im posts, at 11%.

Di next big social media star na Spain Gavi, im followers increase by more dan 5000% to 6.2 million. Im post get an engagement rate of nearly 30%.

Brazil Raphinha and Antony dey second and third for di breakthrough footballer standing wit huge growth for dia followers afta dia summer move to Barcelona and Manchester United respectively.

Meanwhile, France dey likely to be di most influential team on social media for di 2022 World Cup, wit 11.7 million followers for dia official page.

Dem pass Brazil and Portugal, wey get 11.3 million and 10.3 million respectively. Notably, 86% of Portugal followers dey live outside di European kontri.

England dey fourth wit 8.5m followers. Of dia players, winger Sancho na di most influential - im get 8.9 million followers, im followers increase by 21% ova di past year, Im get a healthy engagement rate on posts at 8% .