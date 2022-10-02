Manchester united vs Manchester city live: Line ups plus all you need about di Manchester derby

2 October 2022, 13:30 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag go face anoda test today as di dey meet Manchester city dis afternoon.

Pep Guardiola side dey look to close di gap on leaders Arsenal to one point again.

Dis na anoda derby game afta di north London derby on Saturday between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs.

First Half: KICK-OFF

Man City 0-0 Man Utd

2 mins: Erling Haaland win di first afta e hold up play for middle. Jack Grealish get di oda one and Diogo Dalot get yellow card.

1 min: Game don start

Manchester city vs Manchester united Line-ups

Manchester city: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Aké, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Manchester united: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, dos Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Manchester city vs Manchester united head-to-head

Manchester City fit win three consecutive league games against United for di first time since di run of four between April 2013 and November 2014.

United fit lose dia 18th Premier League game against City.

E go equal dia highest number of defeats against a specific opponent

Di respective away side don win dis Premier League fixture 21 times.

No oda don produce more victories for di away team.

Manchester city vs Manchester prediction

For all di positivity about Manchester United progress under Erik ten Hag, make you no forget say na Manchester City dem dey play.

City na di best team for England and by far di best team for Manchester.

We see how much chance Arsenal create against United for dia last league game, but dem fail to take dem.

If City play anywhere near wetin Arsenal play - dem go score plenty goals.

Although United cause dem some problems on di counter, but e dey likely say dem go lose.

Prediction: 4-1