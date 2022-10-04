Inter vs Barcelona highlight: Effort by Dembele, Pedri, Fati no fit cancel Çalhanoglu goal for San Siro

4 October 2022, 19:11 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Inter Milan versus Barcelona Champions league match end 1-0 in favour of di Italian side.

Na Hakan Çalhanoglu first half late goal give Inter dia victory.

Despite intense pressure from Barca dem no fit break di defence of Inter wey play in front of dia fans for San Siro.

Di match get a lot of talking points - from di disallowed goal to referee refusal to give Barca penalty.

Pedri bin score goal but VAR check catch Ansu Fati hand for foul inside Inter box.

Di Catalans fit dey disappointed say dem no get any point from di game but dia consolation be say dem dominate for most part of di match.

Di second leg of dis match go hold next week wit Barcelona hosting Inter Milan for Spain on Wednesday.

Full Time: Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Second Half: KICK OFF

90+8mins: Onana easil pick Fati cross. Na di last save of di game be dat.

90+6 mins: Good switch play by Mkhitaryan, to Dzeko on di counter attack but ref find Inter player on offside.

90+5 mins: Dembele cross inside Inter 18 no reach Lewandowski head. Di bal bouce go goal kick

90+3 mins: Inter dey block off all di crosses and passes of Barcelona inside di half of di home team.

90+1 mins: Di game now na half field. Barcelona don take full charge of di match wey go soon end.

89 mins: Busquests head ball go wide afta free kick from Dembele

88 mins: Yellow card for Bastoni for foul on Kessie

87 mins: Inter clear Barca corner away.

85 mins: SUBSTITUTION. Aslanni enta for Çalhanoglu

83 mins: SUBSTITUTION. Kessi enta for Gavi

81 mins: Barca dey desperately find how to break dis Inter defence but e no easy for dem.

78 mins: Pique clear cross dem give Dzeko inside Barcelona box.

77 mins: YELLOW CARD for Gavi and Marinez

74 mins SUBSTITUTION. Gosens enta for Darmian

72 mins: Inter almost get dia second goal but for di timely save by Garcia.

69 mins: Onana save cross from Dembele. Di Frensh international bin take free kick wey Inter clear comot. But e enta Dembele leg again.

66 mins: Referee deny Pedri goal afta Ansu Fati handball inside Inter 18.

63 mins: SUBSTITUTION. Ansu Fati enta for Raphina. Balde also enta for Marcos Alonso

61 mins: SAVE! Inter goalkeeper save shot from Dembele wey run enta di defense from di left.

59 mins: YELLOW CARD. Busquets chop yellow card afta fould on Martinez

57 mins: SUBSTITUTION for Barca. Pique enta for Christensen

56 mins: SUBSTITUTION for Inter. Edin Dzeko enta for Correa

54 mins: FOUL. Christensen bring down Mkhitaryan for di middle of di pack.

53 mins: Once more Barcelona dey control possession.

48 mins: No breathing space for Lewandowski. de Vrij, and Bastoni dey give di Barca man close marking.

46 mins: Inter Milan di second half wit early attack byt Martinez not fit pass through Christensen

45 mins: Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

HALF TIME

First Half: KICK OFF

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

45 + 1mins: GOAL! Çalhanoglu. E score wit shot outside di penalty ox area.

45 mins: CORNER. Damarco clear clean pass from Dembele from di right. Di Ball go corner.

44 mins: Christensen stop Martinez run. E clear di ball go throwing for Inter Milan.

42 mins: Inter Milan no dey give Barca chance to move di ball beyond 24 yards off dia box.

39 mins: Barcelona dey dominate possession but Inter Milan dey more physical and direct for San Siro.

37 mins: MISSED CHANCE! Pedri use foot walk run through di field. E find Dembele on di right wey drive enta Inter box.

E dribble pass di defender but im shot go sude netting

35 mins: Gavi, Lewandowski, Dembele and Raphina dey try enta Inter box but dem no fit break di defense

32 mins: Bastoni don help Inter Milan steady di game small. Dem do slow down di game but Barcelona still dey in possession.

29 mins: OFFSIDE. Ref disallow Inter goal. Linesman catch Correa offside.

28 mins: Lewandowski solo run into im scoring position from di midfield. But e no see who to pass to

26 mins: YELLOW Card for Barrella afta im protest to di referee

25 mins: Barcelona don retain di ball dey press wit Dembele cross wey dey look for Raphina.

22 mins: Referee rule off side and no penalty for Inter Milan afta e check VAR.

Inter Milan bin call for di check after Busquets hand touch di ball inside box 18.

19 mins: Inter try to play out from di back as Onana pass to de Vrij for im front.

17 mins: Dembele don remain threat for Inter Milan. Di winger dey run at Inter defense at evri chance. E try to cut into di 18 yard box but dem block am.

14 mins: Anoda corner for Barcelona. Pedri win di ball for midfield and release am sharply to Alonso on di left. Skriniar block Alonso cross to give Barca corner.

12 mins: Chance for Barcelona. Raphina take di corner from di left hand side.

Alonso head im cross but di ball go wide.

10 mins: Marcos Alonso and Barella dey battle dem sef on di left flank.

7 mins: SAVE by ter Stegen! Inter Milan break out on a counter attack but Eric Garcia intercept di ball out of Martinez leg.

6 mins: Inter kontinu to press until Pedri intercept di ball for di midfield.

5 mins: Lautaro Martinez and Correa run around dey chase di ball and try to press.

2 mins: CORNER for Barcelona. Barcelona knock di ball around for di opening minute.

Barcelona attack from di right flank win a corner for di side

1 min: Inter Milan 0-0 Barcelona

Inter Milan vs Barcelona line up

Inter Milan: Onana, Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Correa, Martínez.

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Roberto, Christensen, García, Alonso, Páez Gavira, Busquets, González, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé.

Uefa Champions League fixtures (Match day 3)

Tuesday, 4 October

Group A: Ajax v Napoli, Liverpool v Rangers

Group B: Club Bruges v Atletico Madrid

FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen

Group C: Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen (17:45 BST)

Inter Milan v Barcelona

Group D: Marseille v Sporting Lisbon (17:45 BST)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham

Wednesday, 5 October

Group E: FC Red Bull Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb (17:45 BST)

Chelsea v AC Milan

Group F: RB Leipzig v Celtic (17:45 BST)

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Group H: Benfica v Paris St-Germai

Juventus v Maccabi Haifa

Inter Milan vs Barcelona preview

Inter and Barcelona go meet for dia key Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday night.

Di two teams dey go into di game wit different forms based on dia league performances.

Di two clubs dey also enta Tuesday match on three points each afta dey both lose to Bayern Munich.

Currently, Barca dey on top of di LaLiga table ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid. While di Nerazzurri dey eighth place for di Serie A wit four wins and four defeats.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona head to head

Both teams dey play for Group C of di champions league and dem both beat Viktoria Plzen - but dem both also lost to Bayern Munich.

Di home team na Inter and di match dey hold for San Siro by 8pm (20:00GMT)

Inter Milan dey currently experience dia worst start to di Serie A for 11 years.

Di Catalan on dia part dey unbeaten in seven La Liga games till date.

Inter vs Barcelona predicted team news

Barcelona dey in form and dem go go in to di match wit dia first eleven with striker, Robert Lewandowski in front.

Oda players including, Memphis Depay, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong go dey on di sideline. Dem no go play today game.

Romelu Lukaku no go dey available for Inter Milan as e kontinu to wait for im full fitness.

Marcelo Brozovic no go also dey available for Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Di defensive midfielder suffer thigh injury while on international duty for Croatia.