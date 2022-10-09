Arsenal vs Liverpool live results: Bukayo Saka put di Gunners back in di lead afta Darwin Nunez score equaliser for di Reds

9 October 2022, 16:21 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool dey jam each oda for Emirates stadium on Sunday.

Di game start by 4:30pm West African Time.

Di game live as e dey happun

Game don start!

FIRST HALF:

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

1 min: Game start afta di players take a knee

Goal!

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

1 min: Arsenal don score wow! Na Gabriel Martineli.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

VAR check for offside no upturn di goal. Di goal dey stand.

Martinelli just open up im right foot and just put di ball in. Liverpool team no believe am.

5 mins: Darwin Nunez get di ball but di Liverpool striker shot dey heavily deflected for a corner.

7 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold corner dey booted away by Thomas Partey, wey start anoda Arsenal counter.

Gabriel Martinelli get di beating of Luis Diaz for pace and di Liverpool man bring am down on halfway. Yellow card.

7 mins: Darwin Nunez dey offside now as e try to run onto di ball forward. Dis na is only im third Premier League start.

9 mins: Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale don injure.

E be like say e hurt imself while taking a goal-kick and den again as e run out of im box.

Matt Turner dey get ready.

10 mins: Matt Turner fit siddon back now. E be like Aaron Ramsdale go carry on..

11 mins: Liverpool corner afta a bad first touch from Gabriel Martinelli.

13 mins: Ben White go down di right and cross am to Granit Xhaka, but Alisson save am.

15 mins: Liverpool want penalty as Luis Diaz volley one cross against di arm of Gabriel, wey im arm dey out.

VAR decide not to get involved so no penalty.

17 mins: Now Arsenal fans no happy as Bukayo Saka collect for face from Konstantinos Tsimikas but no punishment dey for am.

19 mins: Takehiro Tomiyasu block Mohamed Salah from getting Jordan Henderson ball wey dey over di top.

21 MINS: Bukayo Saka find Gabriel Martinelli for di box but di Brazilian flash di ball across goal. Ben White keep am in but den di referee stop play because Trent Alexander-Arnold dey down.

23 mins: Di replay show Gabriel Martinelli stand on Trent Alexander-Arnold ankle afta crossing. Accidentally.

Di physios don come on.

23 mins: Dem don stop di play for di ankle injury.

Jurgen Klopp dey tok with Jordan Henderson. Mikel Arteta dey tok to some of im players but im own look like happy convo.

24 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold dey back on now. E dey lucky say no be injury wey dey worse pass so.

26 mins: Mohamed Salah run down di right and e find Darwin Nunez. E blast in a shot from angle wey Aaron Ramsdale block and Diogo Jota no fit reach.

28 mins: Gabriel Jesus move past several players for di box but e no make proper contact with di shot and Alisson safe am.

30 mins: William Saliba almost equalise for Liverpool.

Arsenal defender get dia first before di Reds striker fit get on di end of a right-wing cross and put am back towards im own goal. But Aaron Ramsdale dey at alert.

32 mins: Mohamed Salah get di ball on di right wing, go between two defenders and den fire shot wey rolls into di side-net.

34 mins: GOAL!

Arsenal 1 - 1 Liverpool

Darwin Nunez score di equaliser for Liverpool.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Reds play one long throw wey Gunners defender Gabriel put in di path of Luis Diaz. E cross am and Darwin Nunez get di ball from close range to send am over Aaron Ramsdale.

36 mins: Luis Diaz dey offside as e run to di ball down di left but William Saliba defend am well.

37 mins: Thomas Partey wrestle Luis Diaz to di ground and di Liverpool player dey ground.

39 mins: Luis Diaz don collect treatment and di game continue although e be like e still dey in pains.

41 mins: Luis Diaz don go down again. Di physios don come on. E be like Roberto Firminho go replace Luis Diaz. Na im left knee dey worry am.

42 mins: SUBSTITUTION

Luis Diaz off and Roberto Firmino don come on.

45 mins: Bukayo Saka dey penalised for fouling Diogo Jota afta e initially head di ball past am.

45 MINS: INJURY TIME

Dem add five minutes more sake of VAR and injuries.

45 + 3 mins: Arsenal win dia first corner of di game.

Bukayo Saka take am but e dey headed away by Darwin Nunez.

45 + 4 mins: Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard bring down Diogo and collect yellow card.

45 + 5 mins: GOAL!

Bukayo Saka score for Arsenal. Di gunners don take di lead again.

Gabriel Jesus beat Thiago to get di ball forward. Gabriel Martinelli run down di left and play di ball to Bukayo Saka, e slide di ball into an empty net for di back post.

HALF-TIME

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Team news - Zinchenko & Fabinho both dey out

Mikel Arteta dey forced into making one change to di Arsenal team wey beat Tottenham 3-1 for last Saturday north London derby.

Oleksandr Zinchenko don drop out of di matchday 18 entirely, with Japan Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for left-back.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Liverpool make three changes from dia 3-3 draw at home to Brighton last Saturday.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all come into di side, with Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho drop out.

E mean Jurgen Klopp side dey likely to move away from dia traditional 4-3-3, with a 4-2-3-1 looking likely.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez.