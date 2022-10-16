Liverpool vs Man City livestream: Follow EPL live updates of di match from Anfield

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson fit make im first league appearance for six weeks afta im return from injury against Rangers on Wednesday.

Curtis Jones, wey neva play since di Community Shield because of shin splints, fit play but Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold all of no dey available.

Manchester City still dey without John Stones because of hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips dey recover from surgery.

Erling Haaland bin no play against Copenhagen for midweek because of fatigue.

Dia manager Pep Guardiola say di striker and Bernardo Silva "dey feel good and dem dey ready for Sunday".

First Half don start

14 Mins: No goals for Anfield yet.

Man City get 63 per cent of di ball so far. Na typical City performance.

17 Mins: Robertson swings in im trademark cross from deep, di cross put Ake against Salah for di back post, and di City defender clear am

Dat one one of di few times Liverpool don show for penalty City box since di match start.

23 mins: Liverpool dey press Man city now, but na inside dia own half.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

But City dey time dey to play counter attack.

26 mins:Liverpool now get 70 per cent possession in di last 10 minutes but di score still remain goalless.

CLOSE!

32 Mins: Erling Haaland bin get chance to score for City but Liverpool goalkeeper save di ball.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 Mins: So far for di game City get six shots on target while Liverpool get two.