Chelsea v Man Utd live scores: Updates from Stamford Bridge as e dey happun

22 October 2022, 17:30 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester United dey meet for Stamford Bridge.

Na ogbonge match for di two sides.

A win for Manchester United and dem go jump Chelsea into fourth, but a win for di Blues and dem go go four clear of di Red Devil.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man Utd

Game don start!

1 min: Di players don dey di pitch.

5 mins: Antony try to carri di ball pass Ben Chilwell but e no work.

7 mins: : Casemiro pass give Sancho, wey try to pass give Shaw. But dem block am.

9 mins: Eriksen pass give Shaw from midfield. E fire shot form 22 yards. E go wide.

11 mins: : Azpilicueta go down afta im and Sancho nack head but e dey fine. Notin do am.

13 mins: Close for United as Fernandes pass give Antony from 22 yards, e play am go di bottom corner. Kepa save am.

17 mins: United get di ball inside di box but dem no fit convert am and Shaw dey flagged for offside.

Team news - Four changes for Chelsea, one for Man Utd

Chelsea boss Graham Potter don make four changes afta di goalless draw against Brentford during di week.

Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all go start, with Kai Havertz, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher wey dey bench. Kalidou Koulibaly no dey di squad.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

Despite say e score for di 2-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday, Fred dey bench for di only change for Manchester United, with Christian Eriksen wey dey start instead of am.